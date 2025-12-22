Kimani Vidal injury update: Will Chargers' backup RB missing significant time?
In a season marked by even more serious injuries than wins the last thing the Los Angeles Chargers needed is to lose another key contributor as they head down the stretch run of the regular season and toward the playoffs.
It appears that - for once - the Bolts may have dodged a bullet.
Running back Kimani Vidal, who filled in admirably while star rookie Omarion Hampton missed seven games earlier this season, suffered nothing more than a strained neck in Sunday's blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys and is considered only "day to day." He had only five carries for 11 yards in the win at AT&T Stadium while Hampton got 16 totes for 85 yards. Hassan Haskins took up the slack in Vidal's backup role with four carries.
In 12 games and 10 starts, Vidal leads the team with 631 yards rushing. He's also added 15 catches for 138 yards and four total touchdowns.
Because of the Denver Broncos' loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday afternoon, the Chargers are still alive for both the AFC West title and the conference's No. 1 seed in the playoffs with two games remaining. At 11-4, they trail the 12-3 Broncos but play in Denver in Week 18.
They host the Houston Texans Sunday at SoFi Stadium in a game between what currently are two of the AFC's three Wild Card teams.
