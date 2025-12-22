Chargers are the bullies this time with NFL playoffs looming

The Los Angeles Chargers aren’t limping into the NFL playoffs.

Well, they are, technically speaking, given the rash of injuries that stole an elite offensive tackle duo from Justin Herbert, in addition to the waves of other losses.

But they aren’t. Last year, Herbert and Co. tip-toed into the playoffs during the first year of the Jim Harbaugh and got walloped. Accusations of pretenders, frauds and all other sorts of things got thrown their direction.

Anyone saying something similar this year just looks silly for not knowing ball.

RELATED: Chargers alive for AFC West title, No. 1 playoff seed after shocking Broncos loss

The Chargers don’t get a lot of national attention. Here’s the quick rundown: They’ve won seven of their last eight. They beat the Super Bowl teams from last year in back-to-back weeks. Heck, they hit the Kansas City Chiefs so hard in the cold at Arrowhead that fans accused them of being dirty.

Herbert? He played just one week after surgery on his non-throwing hand, rushed the ball a ton in that game and continues to play through it.

And they’re doing stuff like this:

Dak was about to rumble about them with the late hit on Flo.



#90 pulled him back from the fray. 😭 pic.twitter.com/klayaWEcdl — ✭ Lacy ✭ (@FBCowboysQueen) December 21, 2025

RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers winners and losers after big victory over the Dallas Cowboys

The Chargers are suddenly the bully. Tony Jefferson got ejected last week for a hit that only resulted in a small fine of around $7,000 (small by NFL player standards, anyway).

Teair Tart, the guy who went globally viral for punching Taylor Swift’s boyfriend in the opener, has been a menace all season. Derwin James is still Derwin James. Harbaugh’s smashmouth, run-first approach is bullying defenses with first-rounder Omarion Hampton right now.

And it’s guys like Tart, who was questionable to play during Sunday’s win over Dallas, who got major praise for making game-changing plays against the Cowboys, per Eric Smith of Chargers.com: “Harbaugh credited Teair Tart for setting the tone early in the second half as the defensive lineman tallied a tackle for loss on Dallas' opening play of the second half.”

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Normally, a team going to the playoffs without both starting offensive tackles and sitting on offensive line makeup number twenty-something would be easily written off.

But these Chargers have the freezing-temperature playoff recipe down: They’re chippy, hit hard, play great defense and run it well.

Oh, and they have something most other playoff teams don’t: A top-five quarterback who has turned it on and played MVP-level ball in tough moments.

This year is already an achievement for the Chargers. Harbaugh’s stuff works. They’ve matched last year’s win total with two weeks to go and are in the conversation for the top overall seed in the AFC.

But the Chargers aren’t ready to fall back and be content this time. They’re sort of looking like a bully, which should have their fans really excited.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Quentin Johnston's impactful return zooms Chargers past mostly disinterested Cowboys

Chargers vs Cowboys offensive shootout quick analysis, takeaways

Chargers' Kimani Vidal suffers injury, impacting Omarion Hampton's outlook

NFL fines Chargers' Tony Jefferson for hit that injured Chiefs player