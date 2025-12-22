Justin Herbert has to overcome losing a starting offensive lineman, again

The Los Angeles Chargers are leaving Arlington Texas with a dominant victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys offense is one of the best in the NFL and gave the Chargers defense a challenge in the first half but withered in the second half. Unfortunately, the Chargers offense had to overcome another injury along the offensive line.

Chargers lose another starting offensive lineman

The Los Angeles Chargers have had a revolving door at the tackle positions this season. Today's matchup against the Cowboys proved no different than the season trend. Starting left tackle Jamaree Salyer went down with a hamstring injury on the opening drive. Backup tackle Austin Deculus replaced Salyer for the remainder of the game.

Jamaree Salyer (hamstring) has been ruled out. It will be Austin Deculus the rest of the way at LT. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) December 21, 2025

Los Angeles has had six different lineman take snaps at left tackle this season not including Rashawn Slater who went down with a season-ending knee injury in training camp. The Chargers traded for Deculus at the end of training camp to beef up their swing tackle position with veteran Trey Pipkins elevated to starting right tackle following Slater's injury.

The Chargers managed the lineup change well and finished the day with 300 yards of passing offense and another 142 on the ground. Running back Omarion Hampton finished the day with 5 yards rushing for a 5.3 yards per carry average.

RELATED: Chargers alive for AFC West title, No. 1 playoff seed after shocking Broncos loss

What will the Chargers do going forward?

Sep 29, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; A general overall view as Los Angeles Chargers guard Jamaree Salyer (68), center Bradley Bozeman (75) and guard Zion Johnson (77) enter the field before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Chargers face a gauntlet of defensive lines in the coming weeks. Their next matchup comes against the Houston Texans, who field one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL.

Jamaree Salyer is the Chargers' best pass-blocking option at left tackle. If he is unable to recover and play against the Texans, the offensive game plan will likely change.

Austin Deculus may not have the elevated pass protection ceiling at left tackle, but he is arguably a better run blocker, especially in space. The offensive gameplan would likely shift to focus on runs outside of the tackles to utilize the athleticism that Deculus and left guard Zion Johnson bring to the table.

RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers winners and losers after big victory over the Dallas Cowboys

Chargers upcoming opponents

The Chargers have the Houston Texans coming to town the weekend after Christmas. The Texans' defense is allowing the third-lowest offensive success rate in the NFL. They are also sixth in the NFL in sack rate. For the Chargers and Justin Herbert, who has been sacked 49 times this season, handling the Texans' pass rush will be critical.

The Chargers will likely lean into heavy personnel packages with extra blockers on the field to contend with Houston's defensive front regardless of Jamaree Salyer's availability.

Following the week 17 matchup with the Texans, the Chargers will travel to Denver to face the Broncos for the second time this season. The Broncos defense is second in the NFL in both success rate allowed and sack rate.

The Chargers will be hopeful to get Jamaree Salyer back in time for one of the upcoming games against top defenses in the NFL. The question head coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff will have to address will be based around Salyer's long-term health, with the start of the playoffs looming, but with seeding scenarios still in play.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Quentin Johnston's impactful return zooms Chargers past mostly disinterested Cowboys

Chargers vs Cowboys offensive shootout quick analysis, takeaways

Chargers' Kimani Vidal suffers injury, impacting Omarion Hampton's outlook

NFL fines Chargers' Tony Jefferson for hit that injured Chiefs player