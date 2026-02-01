Chargers Predicted to Reunite Superstar WR with Mike McDaniel in Free Agency

As with every new hire, connections will be relied upon to build rosters. The Los Angeles Chargers recently hired former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel to be their offensive coordinator. McDaniel, who spent four seasons in Miami, will now be tasked with turning around a rather disappointing Chargers offense.

It's not due to lack of pieces, as the Chargers obviously have Justin Herbert at quarterback, along with Ladd McConkey and breakout rookie Oronde Gadsden II. The offensive line needs work and honestly, the Chargers could upgrade their skill positions.

Going back to connections, there's an obvious one the Chargers could work with nicely. Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports listed the Chargers as a potential destination for Deebo Samuel.

Deebo Samuel predicted to join Chargers in free agency

"The longtime 49ers standout heads back to the west coast after one season with the Commanders," Pereles wrote. "Samuel provides new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel (who was with Samuel in San Francisco) another chess piece, one who can excel after the catch and provide easy completions for Herbert."

As Pereles referred to, McDaniel and Samuel spent three seasons together in San Francisco. Samuel had nearly 2,500 yards in those three years along with 9 touchdowns. McDaniel used Samuel in a variety of ways due to his versatility, bringing that same philosophy to Miami with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Spotrac listed Samuel's average annual value at $13.3 million per year, with a projected contract of two years, $26.6 million. The Chargers could easily pay that with their $80+ million in cap space before cuts, if they decide to sign Samuel.

This sounds like a signing waiting to happen.

