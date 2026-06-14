Let's Try Some Optimism Around the Los Angeles Chargers for a Change

It is not a secret the Chargers are undergoing massive changes on the offensive side of the ball this off-season with the arrival of new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. The Chargers offensive line in 2025 was not a bright spot of the team, largely due to injuries and revolving doors at both tackle positions. There is hope though that, despite a lack of groundbreaking moves along the offensive line, the 2026 group and offense will see a significant upgrade.

The Chargers have not been hiding their plans on offense throughout OTAs . The new offense will feature a significant amount of running from the biggest guys on the field as they transition to an outside zone-focused run game. Every offensive lineman who has spoken to the media during OTAs has highlighted the running and the focus on exploding off of the snap of the ball.

The idea behind a wide zone offense is to stretch the defense horizontally and push the edges wider. Unlike gap scheme run offenses, zone and wide zone offenses ask the blockers to block to an area as opposed to being responsible for an individual defender. The Chargers are transforming to the wide zone concept which will require the blockers to essentially create a wave of blockers for the ball carriers to follow and find a hole to punch through.

There are many reasons for optimism surrounding the Chargers offensive line going forward and the scheme is simply where the foundation is being laid. The Chargers did not go big fish hunting in the free agent guard market and they drafted a career center in the second round to compete for left guard, approaching the offensive line with skepticism is fair. Let's dig in to the reasons for optimism.

The scheme and the coaching staff

May 11, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel during offseason workouts at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mike McDaniel has built effective and successful offensive units at every stop he has made as a play caller. The 2025 Miami Dolphins faced significant injuries and offensive personnel question marks.

McDaniel, along with new offensive line coach Butch Barry, took an offensive line unit ranked just one spot above the injury-riddled Chargers in terms of personnel ranking but put them in a position to perform well. The scheme relies on horizontal movement that changes the blocking angles to favor the offensive lineman as opposed to asking a blocker to physically move a defender against their will.

Every offensive lineman who has spoken to the media has discussed a comfort with the vision of the offense with clear expectations. Rashawn Slater was particularly excited to destroy everything in his path.

Personnel changes and youth movement

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Boston College offensive lineman Logan Taylor (OL49) interacts with the Los Angeles Chargers assistant offensive line coach Nick Hardwick during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Chargers had a busy offseason rebuilding the offensive line. The 2025 season unfortunately pushed the boundaries of depth management. Los Angeles had twelve different players take snaps on the offensive line in 2025 and made up 28 different combinations throughout the season. Star left tackle Rashawn Slater was lost in training camp to injury and does not factor in to the totals.

Los Angeles signed two new starters at center and right guard with Tyler Biadasz and Cole Strange looking to hold down those positions. They also added sixth-year veteran Kayode Awosika, who has a chance to start at left guard and has been taking reps with the starting unit in OTAs. On top of the free agent additions, the Chargers spent 50 percent of their draft picks on offensive linemen by adding four more to the roster via the 2026 draft.

Before training camp, where the linemen will finally be able to showcase their talents with pads on, the Chargers have significantly added new players to the room and players who, most importantly, fit the scheme.

Between the new scheme, new staff and restocked offensive line room on top of the return of elite starters Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, the Chargers have reasons to be optimistic. There are still question marks at the guard positions, but it is difficult to fault the lack of moves in free agency, none of those free agents had a clear fit in this scheme with what is being asked of the linemen.