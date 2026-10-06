Justin Herbert Looks Broken, Rashawn Slater is on Crutches and Chargers Overreactions

The Los Angeles Chargers are done.

It’s a simple summation, but fitting. The Chargers limped into Seattle and took a 30-23 beatdown at the hands of the Seahawks to fall to 0-4, a score only made better by a late push. Predictable as it gets, based on just how horrendous the team had looked over the first three weeks.

And now come the overreactions. Which, at this point, are close to moving from overreaction to just straight-up reality.

Justin Herbert Looks Broken

There’s no sugar-coating it: This isn’t Justin Herbert. Down 20-6 at halftime, the Chargers quarterback had thrown two interceptions right at defenders.

At the half, Herbert was 5-of-14 with 26 yards and the two interceptions. He had been pressured a bunch, yes, but it was an inexplicable, weird showing. Sideline pans didn’t exactly show a guy rallying the troops, either.

Yes, he turned things around a bit down the stretch. Maybe something changed with the scheme or something else. But that small sample size isn’t going to override the larger season he’s had to date just yet. Things have felt off since the offseason, if we’re being honest.

Jim Harbaugh or Mike McDaniel won’t make it through season

Somebody has to go. A message has to be sent, right?

The entire operation is broken, too. It’s not just Mike McDaniel’s offense, which doesn't make any sense. At halftime, Omarion Hampton gained 26 yards on four carries (6.5)...but only had four carries. Two other backs, for whatever reason, had three or more carries, too.

No, it’s the whole thing.

Harbaugh has already admitted they mishandled the summer and preseason, at least to a degree. It’s four weeks in and the Chargers still look underprepared. Take away the labels, and one could believe these last four weeks have actually been preseason action…but only for the Chargers.

Joe Alt, Rashawn Slater injuries

Here come the injuries. Joe Alt left in the first half and was declared questionable to return.

Alt had injury woes last year, obviously, and has fought through some stuff this year.

Rashawn Slater also left with an injury and reporters saw him after the game with a walking boot and crutches.

For those keeping track, here’s a brief breakdown:

So let me get this straight:



- Joe Alt went down, rookie Travis Burke in at RT

- Trevor Penning went down (3rd LG), rookie Logan Taylor is in

- Rashawn Slater is out, so starting center moved to LG, rookie UDFA Jacob Spomer at center, and Logan Taylor moved from LG to LT



The… — Michael Peterson (@ZoneTracks) October 4, 2026

As fans of any team that hit 0-3 or worse know, the concern now is just how much wear and tear piles up across the roster. If the season is largely already statistically lost, Sunday, which featured Derwin James as inactive already, one has to wonder just how many starters will consistently be out there on a weekly basis.

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