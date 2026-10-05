3 Winners and 5 Losers After Chargers' Flop vs. Seahawks

The Chargers walked out of Seattle still searching for their first win after a 30-23 loss. A disastrous opening half put them in a major hole, and while the offense showed enough fight to make the final minutes interesting, the early mistakes ultimately proved too costly.

There were still some encouraging individual performances, but several players and position groups left the afternoon with plenty to improve on.

Winners

Cameron Dicker

Cameron Dicker once again provided reliable production when his team needed it. He went 3-for-3 on field goals and converted both extra-point attempts, accounting for all 11 of his points.

With several drives failing to reach the end zone, getting points whenever possible was important. Dicker gave his team that consistency and avoided adding another problem to an afternoon already filled with them.

Omarion Hampton

Omarion Hampton did not get an enormous number of touches, but he made his opportunities count. The rookie carried the ball nine times for 45 yards and scored the team’s opening touchdown.

His five yards per carry suggested there was room for the running game to make an impact if given a larger role. Hampton also caught both passes thrown his way, showing that he can contribute outside of the backfield.

Finding more ways to involve Hampton should be a priority going forward.

Tuli Tuipulotu

Tuli Tuipulotu was one of the few defensive players consistently making things happen. He recorded six tackles, half a sack, a forced fumble and the first interception of his NFL career.

The interception was particularly important because it gave the offense another chance to generate momentum. Even with Seattle finding success early, Tuipulotu continued creating disruption near the line of scrimmage.

Losers

Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert had an afternoon he would probably like to forget. He threw for 189 yards and a touchdown, but two interceptions and a lost fumble played a major role in the outcome.

The slow start was particularly damaging. Herbert entered halftime with only 36 passing yards, leaving the offense struggling to keep pace while Seattle built its advantage.

There was a different version of Herbert in the fourth quarter, when he helped spark a late comeback attempt. By then, however, the turnovers had already created too much ground to make up.

Some of the best and worst from Justin Herbert today from the end zone angle pic.twitter.com/BXFWsHvfMF — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) October 5, 2026

Derius Davis

Derius Davis made one of the game’s most costly errors when he muffed a punt. Seattle capitalized immediately, turning the short field into a touchdown.

Mistakes like that become even more damaging when an offense is already struggling to put together productive drives. Davis finished with just one catch for six yards, meaning there was little offensive production elsewhere to make up for the turnover.

Offensive Line

Protection was a major issue throughout the afternoon. Herbert was sacked four times, and the constant pressure prevented the offense from developing any consistent rhythm. The most damaging moment came toward the end of the game, when a strip-sack wiped out one of the final opportunities to complete the comeback.

The offense showed considerably more life after halftime, but it is difficult to sustain that momentum when the quarterback is constantly under pressure.

Ladd McConkey

Ladd McConkey was barely involved in the passing game. He received only two targets and finished without a catch.

That lack of involvement stands out, especially considering how important McConkey is to the passing attack. Playing from behind should have created even more opportunities for one of the team’s primary receiving threats. Seattle deserves credit for its defensive performance, but finding ways to get McConkey involved has to be a priority.

First-Half Offense

The opening two quarters were the biggest overall disappointment. The offense managed just six points before halftime and repeatedly struggled to stay ahead of the chains.

By the time the team found its rhythm, Seattle had already built a 20-6 advantage. Four turnovers made the comeback even more difficult.

The second half offered a glimpse of what this group can accomplish when everything starts clicking. The problem is that waiting until the game is nearly out of reach leaves almost no room for another mistake.

FINAL: #SEAHAWKS 30, CHARGERS 23 — KING 5 Sports (@KING5Sports) October 4, 2026