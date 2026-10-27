The Perfect Trade Target for the Chargers May Have Just Become Available

Brian Thomas Jr. is a name worth keeping an eye on as the NFL trade deadline approaches, and the Chargers could have a legitimate opportunity to add a receiver who still has plenty of potential.

Between his place in the offense, the receivers competing for targets and the struggles that have followed an incredible rookie campaign, Thomas has become a fascinating trade candidate.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Thomas Jr. is a name to watch out for. Also stating that the Jags “might be willing to listen” to offers.

Why Thomas could benefit from a change of scenery

It is easy to forget just how impressive Thomas looked as a rookie. He finished the 2024 season with 1,282 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Establishing himself as one of the most exciting young receivers in the league. He had the speed to get behind defensive backs, the length to make difficult catches and the ability to turn a routine pass into a game-changing play.

The problem is that the production has not continued at that level. His numbers fell considerably in 2025, and his involvement has become even more limited this season. The recent decision to keep him on the sideline for an entire second half only added to the uncertainty surrounding his future.

But the bigger question is whether Thomas is in the right situation to get the most out of his abilities.

Liam Coen’s offense has evolved around the players who are producing consistently, and Thomas has struggled to take advantage of his opportunities. His issues with drops and consistency cannot simply be blamed on the scheme. At the same time, an offense that has found other reliable options has less reason to keep forcing targets toward a receiver who is not making the most of them.

Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington have earned important roles, while rookie Josh Cameron has also started to receive more opportunities. Travis Hunter adds another layer to the receiving picture as well. With more competition for snaps and targets, Thomas no longer has the same clear path to opportunities that he once did.

That is what makes a potential trade interesting. A change of scenery would not automatically fix his problems, but it could give him a chance to rebuild his confidence and find a role better suited to his strengths. Herbert would be an intriguing quarterback for that process. His arm strength and willingness to attack downfield could allow Thomas to get back to doing what made him such a dangerous receiver in the first place. The Chargers would not need to reinvent the player. They would need to help him become a more consistent version of himself.

What would it take to bring him in

Brian Thomas Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest question is what the Chargers would have to give up to make this happen.

Thomas was a first-round pick for a reason, and his rookie season is still a reminder of the ceiling he possesses. However, teams cannot ignore what has happened since then. His declining production and recent reduction in playing time should affect his trade value, particularly when there is no guarantee that his early-career success will return.

I would be interested in exploring a deal built around a Day 2 or conditional draft pick, depending on what the front office learns about his development and the asking price. Giving up a premium selection without understanding the reasons behind his struggles would be a gamble.

Landing him for a more manageable price, on the other hand, could make the risk worthwhile.

There is also the financial side of the decision. The Chargers would need to evaluate his contract, future commitments and how a potential acquisition fits into their longer-term plans. Adding another receiver is only worthwhile if it does not prevent the team from addressing other needs. Still, the potential reward is hard to overlook. Thomas has already demonstrated that he can produce at an elite level, and he is young enough that a turnaround could benefit a team for years rather than just a few weeks.

The Bolts need to be confident that the problems are correctable and that the price makes sense. But if those conditions are met, this is a conversation worth having. Thomas might not be the guaranteed solution some fans are looking for, but he could represent an opportunity to add legitimate upside to Herbert’s supporting cast without paying the price normally associated with a receiver coming off a breakout season.

Some names to watch ahead of the NFL’s Nov. 10 trade deadline: pic.twitter.com/6THEK7IFqT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2026