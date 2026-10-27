A Wyatt Teller Trade Clearly Makes Sense for the Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have spent years trying to put the right pieces around Justin Herbert. Herbert has shown he can make plays against just about any defense in the league, but even the best quarterbacks are going to have a difficult time when the pocket constantly collapses around them.

That is why a potential trade for Wyatt Teller is worth taking seriously.

The biggest reason this potential trade makes sense is pretty simple. Teller is having a clear down year with the Texans, and the Bolts have a crucial need at the offensive line position.

The Chargers need to keep building around Herbert

There is only so much a quarterback can do when he does not have enough time to operate.

The Chargers need to make sure their offensive line is capable of holding up against the best defensive fronts in football. That becomes especially important when facing teams that can generate pressure with their front four and force the quarterback to make quick decisions. Against those defenses, even a small weakness along the interior can become a major problem.

That is where Teller could potentially fit in. As a guard, he would give them another experienced option in the middle of the offensive line. His physical style of play and years of NFL experience make him a name worth evaluating. Another benefit would be the potential impact on the running game. Interior offensive linemen play a major role in creating running lanes. Which could be more of a dependable presence at guard. Establishing that balance would take some pressure off Herbert and give the offense more ways to attack opposing defenses.

Teller lost his starting position early this year after siging a two-year deal with Houston. Things have not worked the way both parties wanted it too, so a trade would make complete sense.

The Chargers also have to think about depth. Injuries are part of the game, and a team can quickly find itself in trouble when it does not have enough reliable options up front. Adding an experienced lineman could give the coaching staff more flexibility over the course of a long season. There is a financial side to consider as well. The Bolts should not give up valuable draft capital or take on an unreasonable contract just to make a move. If the Texans are willing to negotiate a deal that makes sense for both teams, however, the conversation becomes much more interesting.

They do not need to make a splash just for the sake of making one. They need to make smart decisions that improve the roster where it matters most. If Teller can help strengthen the offensive line, give Justin Herbert more time and making the offense more balanced. Bringing him aboard could be a move that makes a lot of sense.

Graziano says Wyatt Teller is a name that could be on the move ahead of the deadline. https://t.co/6A9gIaLcsh pic.twitter.com/ZhQy904uOL — Jeremy Branham (@JeremyBranham) October 21, 2026