Chargers Continue Their Perplexing Struggles Outside the AFC West

The expectations were high coming into this season. And before some start pushing the panic button, one opening day loss at home obviously does not a season make.

However, there has been a disturbing trend when it comes to the short-lived Jim Harbaugh Era with the Los Angeles Chargers. Yes, Sunday’s inexplicable 26-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, who closed out 2025 riding a nine-game losing streak, was highly disturbing to say the least.

Chargers were outclassed by the Cardinals on Sunday

You thought the Chargers losing to the Cardinals was embarrassing?



How about THREE Chargers players blocking ONE GUY



A day to forget in LA 😬pic.twitter.com/mSSwc7iCYq — Kalshi Sports (@KalshiSports) September 14, 2026

The Bolts were outgained by 125 total yards. Mike LaFleur’s club ran 21 more offensive plays (72-51) and easily won the time of possession battle by more than 15 minutes. Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert hit on just 17-of-27 passes for 209 yards and one score, with one interception. He was sacked three times while escaping the pocket five times for 29 yards.

Meanwhile, a defense led by new coordinator Chris O’Leary allowed 393 total yards, 116 on the ground and 277 through the air. Arizona took the opening possession of the game and marched 70 yards in 11 plays, culminated by a Jeremiyah Love four-yard TD run. The Chargers countered with a 77-yard touchdown drive which ended with an eight-yard run by Omarion Hampton. But LaFleur’s team never trailed in the game.

Is Chargers’ head coach Jim Harbaugh a one-trick pony?

#Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh says he should’ve played his starters more in the preseason, believing the additional reps could have helped after seeing the team’s performance vs. the Cardinals.



“We made some preseason-type mistakes.” pic.twitter.com/hFx7n17vTN — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 14, 2026

Let’s take a closer look at Harbaugh’s win-loss resume since inheriting the Chargers’ sideline head coaching job in 2024. He’s finished with back-to-back 11-6 regular-season marks, and went one and done in the playoffs each of the past two years. Add in Sunday’s 12-point loss to the Cardinals and that gives the Bolts’ current sideline leader a somewhat-mediocre 22-15 overall record with the franchise.

However, here’s what is indeed disturbing. While it’s a positive that the Chargers own a combined 9-3 mark vs. their AFC west rivals from Las Vegas (4-0), Denver (3-1), and Kansas City (2-2), the team is a mere 13-12 outside of the division. That’s a combined 7-7 vs. teams in their conference, and 6-5 NFC opponents.

You will recall that a year ago, following a 3-0 start (against all AFC West foes), Harbaugh’s club fell to the New York Giants in Week 4 at MetLife Stadium, 21-18, then came home a week later and lost to the Washington Commanders, 27-10. Big Blue finished 4-13 last season and Washington was a 5-12 club in 2025.

Chargers’ new-look offense flopped on Sunday

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, there was a little offseason excitement surrounding the team thanks to a healthier and revamped offensive front, as well as the hiring of Mike McDaniel. The Chargers rolled up 77 yards and scored a touchdown on their first possession, then gained 191 total yards (and scored another TD) the remainder of the afternoon.

All told, the Bolts looked a little flat on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium. However, the real issue here is why does this club continue to struggle with teams outside of their own division?