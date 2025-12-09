After shocking return to NFL, Philip Rivers vs. Chargers in playoffs is possible

Just over a year ago, boxing legend Mike Tyson came out of retirement to fight at age 58. So why not Philip Rivers at 44?

An even more perplexing scenario: What if old man Rivers leads his Indianapolis Colts into an NFL Playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers franchise he helped build?

Tyson's November 2024 hyped bout against YouTuber Jake Paul was a flop, but now comes Rivers officially returning to the NFL and signing to the Colts' practice squad after a slew of injuries with their quarterbacks. Indy's plan is have Rivers in uniform Sunday in Seattle against the Seahawks.

MORE: Chargers legends Drew Brees and Philip Rivers head 2026 Hall of Fame candidates

An eye-popping game against the Bolts isn't out of the question.

Thanks to the heroics of their one-handed current quarterback, Justin Herbert, the Charges survived the Philadelphia Eagles in overtime Monday night to improve to 9-4. That's one game ahead of the Colts, who started 7-1 but have been sliding and have lost their top two quarterbacks - Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson - to season-ending injuries.

There a couple paths to Rivers vs. Chargers playoff game. First and foremost, Rivers has to beat out the likes of Riley Leonard and Brett Rypien in Indy. He also, of course, has to stay healthy. The Colts are only one game behind the Jacksonville Jaguars and could still win the AFC South. The Chargers trail the Denver Broncos by two games with four to play in the AFC West..

For Rivers to return to play the Chargers as the Colts' quarterback the Bolts would have to win their division and be seeded opposite the Wild-Card Colts. Hey, crazier things have happened.

Like, for example, the "Rivers returning to NFL at age 44" headlines none of saw coming.

MORE: Chargers’ Justin Herbert under fire for postgame sideline exchange

Rivers, who played for the Chargers 2004-2019, is the franchise's all-time leader in every passing category including completions (4,908), yards (59,271) and touchdowns (397). He made the Pro Bowl eight times before playing his final season with the Indianapolis Colts and retiring in 2020.

He is one of the most animated, beloved and successful players in franchise history. He played his first game for the Bolts at age 23. He is now 44, and four years removed from his last NFL game: a 2020 Colts' playoff loss to the Bills.

Philip Rivers | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

