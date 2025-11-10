Chargers make playing time decision on new OL trade acquisition before Steelers game
The Los Angeles Chargers needed help along the offensive line and went out and got it at the trade deadline. Bolts fans won't have to wait long to see if Trevor Penning is worth the deal.
As the Chargers have revealed their inactives for Sunday night's primetime game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penning is not on the list and available for backup duty. The Chargers were put in a bind with the season-ending losses of Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, and even more so with nagging injuries to backups Trey Pipkins and starting guard Mekhi Becton.
Penning, acquired in trade with the Saints, will provide more protection for quarterback Justin Herbert, who is having an MVP-caliber season despite being consistently pressured in the pocket.
The Chargers' full list of inactives includes offensive linemen Bobby Hart and Foster Sarell, pointing to playing time for Penning.
The Chargers' inactives are:
S Tony Jefferson
CB Tarheeb Still
OLB Kyle Kennard
T Bobby Hart
T Foster Sarell
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith
TE Will Dissly
The Steelers have also released their inactives.
Will New OL Trevor Penning Play For Chargers vs. Steelers?
If Penning and the Chargers can provide protection for Herbert, the Chargers' receiving corps of Keenan Allen, Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and tight end Oronde Gadsden should be able to move the ball against the Steelers' NFL-worst pass defense.
