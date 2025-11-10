Charger Report

Chargers make playing time decision on new OL trade acquisition before Steelers game

After being acquired in a trade earlier this week, new Chargers' offensive lineman Trevor Penning is active for Sunday night's game vs. the Steelers

Richie Whitt

Trevor Penning
Trevor Penning / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers needed help along the offensive line and went out and got it at the trade deadline. Bolts fans won't have to wait long to see if Trevor Penning is worth the deal.

As the Chargers have revealed their inactives for Sunday night's primetime game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penning is not on the list and available for backup duty. The Chargers were put in a bind with the season-ending losses of Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, and even more so with nagging injuries to backups Trey Pipkins and starting guard Mekhi Becton.

Penning, acquired in trade with the Saints, will provide more protection for quarterback Justin Herbert, who is having an MVP-caliber season despite being consistently pressured in the pocket.

The Chargers' full list of inactives includes offensive linemen Bobby Hart and Foster Sarell, pointing to playing time for Penning.

The Chargers' inactives are:

S Tony Jefferson
CB Tarheeb Still
OLB Kyle Kennard
T Bobby Hart
T Foster Sarell
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith
TE Will Dissly

The Steelers have also released their inactives.

If Penning and the Chargers can provide protection for Herbert, the Chargers' receiving corps of Keenan Allen, Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and tight end Oronde Gadsden should be able to move the ball against the Steelers' NFL-worst pass defense.

Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

