Chargers' surprising weapon's big fantasy football projection vs. Steelers
Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and their "Terrible Towels" invasion at SoFi Stadium is a tricky one for fantasy football owners. The Los Angeles Chargers and MVP-candidate quarterback Justin Herbert limp into the game without starting left tackle Joe Alt. But they are facing the NFL's worst pass defense.
So what to do? According to the Fantasy Football gurus at USA Today this is a week to think outside the box. In their weekly "Start 'Em Sit 'Em" guide, they predict the Bolts' No. 3 receiver is going to be Herbert's No. 1 option.
Quentin Johnston is third on the team behind Keenan Allen and Ladd McConkey in targets, catches and yards, but the experts project a big game for him against a woeful Steelers' secondary that gives up a league-high 276 yard per game through the air.
"Johnston followed up his zero-target game in Week 8 with something of a return to form in Week 9," USA Today writes. "He finished the Nov. 2 game against the Titans with four catches on five targets for 53 yards and a touchdown. The Steelers are allowing an average of 41.04 fantasy points per game to wide receivers – the highest mark in the league. Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden II remains the breakout target and receiver Ladd McConkey is back to must-start status. However, there should be plenty of opportunities for Johnston – still Los Angeles' top touchdown scorer – against this Steelers defense."
For what it's worth, we tend to think it would be a good week to keep Johnston on the Fantasy Football bench.
Who Will Run The Ball For Chargers vs. Steelers?
While Johnston is a green light, USA Today is urging owners to avoid playing running back Kimani Vidal. He may have only two more games (including this one) as the starter before injured rookie Omarion Hampton returns after the Bye.
"Vidal came back down to Earth against Tennessee in Week 9," they write. "Despite facing the Titans' porous run defense, Vidal managed just 30 yards on 12 carries. That's a far cry from his heights against the Vikings in Week 8. Pittsburgh's defense put on a show in Week 9 to get the win against one of the most efficient and prolific offenses in the NFL. Indianapolis ran for a season-low 55 yards as a team and star running back Jonathan Taylor failed to reach the end zone for the first time since Sept. 28."
