AI predicts close game despite Chargers facing Steelers' NFL-worst pass defense
Let's be honest, the Los Angeles Chargers' deadline trade for Trevor Penning barely moved the needle. And it did nothing to move the line.
Without star tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt and maybe without Trey Pipkins, Bobby Hart and Mekhi Becton, the banged-up Chargers and their new reinforcement will host the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night at SoFi Stadium. In an emergency acquisition at Tuesday's trade deadline, Bolts head coach Jim Harbaugh says Penning's versatility is a key.
Against the Steelers he could play guard for Becton, or step out to tackle where Pipkins and Hart are also dealing with injuries. Led by T.J. Watt's five, the Steelers' pass rush ranks fourth in the league with 27 sacks.
If the Chargers can adequately protect quarterback Justin Herbert, they should be able to find open spaces in the passing game. The Steelers rank last in the NFL against the pass, surrendering a whopping 278 yards per game. The Cincinnati Bengals are second-worst at only 260.
Even more appetizing for Herbert - who is playing at an MVP level - is that the Steelers' top three safeties will likely miss the game with injuries. That could force former cornerback Jalen Ramsey and newly acquired safety Kyle Dugger to man the safety positions.
Hello, Oronde Gadsden?
The Chargers are 2.5 point favorites over the Steelers in a game that even AI models predicts will be a close game decided in the final two minutes.
