Chargers’ Position Groups That Got Better and Worse in Free Agency

The title says it all. Some will say it’s been far too quiet an offseason for general manager Joe Hortiz, head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers. It’s a team that entered the new fiscal year with plenty of salary cap room, and that actually remains the case as of this writing (via Spotrac).

Despite the lack of a lot of spending, here’s a breakdown at what units improved, which position took a hit, and one group that is still looking for answers.

Better: Running back

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell (34) during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Chargers finished 12th in the league in rushing yards per game, but it came at a price. Last offseason, the team added former Steelers’ 1000-yard runner Najee Harris to a one-year contract, and used a first-round pick on North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton.

However, it was second-year pro Kimani Vidal, who led the Bolts with 155 carries and 643 rushing yards, with three touchdowns. Second was Hampton, who added 545 yards and four TDs on 124 attempts. Harris totaled 16 carries for 61 yards before he was lost for the season with an Achilles’ injury.

Meanwhile, quarterback Justin Herbert rang up career stats in rushing attempts (83) and yards (498). The offseason additions of Keaton Mitchell (Ravens) and versatile fullback Alec Ingold (Dolphins) should bring a new dimension to the ground game, as will the hiring of new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

Better: Tight end

Oct 30, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar (88) catches a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Elsewhere, Hortiz signed another former Baltimore Raven in unsung tight end Charlie Kolar, who inked a three-year deal. He’s one of the better blocking tight ends in the league, and will compliment Oronde Gadsden II. The latter finished with 49 catches for 664 yards and three TDs during his rookie campaign of 2025. Kolar finished his four-year stint with 30 catches for 409 yards and four touchdowns in 47 regular-season outings.

Worse: Edge rusher

Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Khalil MacK (52) as he leaves the field following the game against the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Twelve-year pro Khalil Mack just keeps going, while last year’s midseason addition is now gone. The former signed a one-year, $18 million deal earlier this month to remain with the Chargers. The latter was Odafe Oweh, acquired from the Ravens via trade. He wound up finishing second on Harbaugh’s team behind Tuli Tuipulotu (13.0) with 7.5 sacks in only a dozen games. The former Penn State standout added three sacks in the Chargers’ playoff loss at New England.

Including the postseason, the Bolts finished with 51 sacks in 18 contests. A total of 10.5 of those QB traps came from Oweh, who is now a member of the Washington Commanders. The team still has some talent here, but replacing that kind of production is easier said than done.

Jury is still out: Offensive line

Sep 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins guard Cole Strange (69) looks on before a game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Trying to earn some extra credit by adding a third category. And this shapes up as more of a question than a statement. Injuries to tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt aside, the interior of the team’s offensive front was a huge disappointment this past season.

So it comes down to this. Left guard Zion Johnson is now with the Browns, center Bradley Bozeman has retired, and disappointing right guard Mekhi Becton is unemployed. Hortiz re-signed versatile Trevor Penning, who can play inside or outside, and added pivot Tyler Biadasz (Commanders) and guard Cole Strange (Dolphins).

That’s how things stand with the NFL draft three and a half weeks away. Do the Bolts at least have the makings of upgrading the interior of the offensive front?