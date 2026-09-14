Chargers Postgame Quotes That Matter From Herbert, Harbaugh After Train Wreck Loss
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The Los Angeles Chargers entered the 2026 season with excitement and change with two new coordinators and the hiring of offensive super mind Mike McDaniel. The day finally arrived to unveil the full version of the offense in the regular season and see the new flavors defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary would sprinkle on the defense against the Arizona Cardinals in week one.
The Chargers fell off a cliff and hit every rock on the way to the bottom in their season debut against the Cardinals. The performance from all three phases was nothing short of awful following a good first drive from the offense.
Following this game, as expected, head coach Jim Harbaugh faced tough questions at his post game press conference. Let's dive in to several key quotes from Harbaugh and quarterback Justin Herbert at the podium.
Jim Harbaugh
Jim Harbaugh gave a simple and concise response when asked what when wrong in the loss. He said "It's not the start that we wanted."
Harbaugh was asked about the defense and their play against the Cardinals. Jim Harbaugh took a long and dramatic pause when posed this question, the silence was loud and he eventually said "Credit to the Cardinals." Harbaugh would later state "We need more stops. Giving up too many first downs."
The Chargers defense was solid against the run but looked lost in the passing game. New defensie coordinator Chris O'Leary tried to dial up pressures and blitzes but Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett saw every one of them coming and would attack the vacated zone for quick chunk gains.
The most confounding response of the press conference from the Chargers head coach was when ESPN's Kris Rhim asked him why the Chargers were rotating named starter Kayode Awosika and Trey Pipkins at left guard throughout the game. Harbaugh responded "We felt that the was the best thing for us," he said, "Because of how good those two players are."
Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert is always a bit emotionless when speaking with the media, but his post game press conference was notable in his apparent frustration. There wasn't much to be taken from Herbert's time at the podium other than reiterating "We didn't play the way we wanted to."
The rest of the team from the locker room
Tight end Charlie Kolar told Chris Hayre that "we did not show up ready to play."
Linebacker Daiyan Henley was clear that the performance was not what they had expected and alluded to the communication not being good enough.
Chargers All-Pro defensive back Derwin James summarized the performance simply, :If you don't come ready to play, stuff like this happens."
The Chargers have one week to figure out what they need to do and get their minds right for the gauntlet awaiting them on their schedule.
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Thomas Martinez has covered the Chargers and the NFL draft since 2022. Born and raised as a Chargers fan, experienced the improbable Super Bowl run in the 94’ season as a child, survived Ryan Leaf, the Marlon McCree fumble and Nate Kaeding in the playoffs. He graduated from UC Riverside with a degree in Political Science and The University of Redlands with an MBA.