Chargers Postgame Quotes That Matter From Herbert, Harbaugh After Train Wreck Loss

The Los Angeles Chargers entered the 2026 season with excitement and change with two new coordinators and the hiring of offensive super mind Mike McDaniel. The day finally arrived to unveil the full version of the offense in the regular season and see the new flavors defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary would sprinkle on the defense against the Arizona Cardinals in week one.

The Chargers fell off a cliff and hit every rock on the way to the bottom in their season debut against the Cardinals. The performance from all three phases was nothing short of awful following a good first drive from the offense.

Following this game, as expected, head coach Jim Harbaugh faced tough questions at his post game press conference. Let's dive in to several key quotes from Harbaugh and quarterback Justin Herbert at the podium.

Jim Harbaugh

Sep 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jim Harbaugh gave a simple and concise response when asked what when wrong in the loss. He said "It's not the start that we wanted."

Harbaugh was asked about the defense and their play against the Cardinals. Jim Harbaugh took a long and dramatic pause when posed this question, the silence was loud and he eventually said "Credit to the Cardinals." Harbaugh would later state "We need more stops. Giving up too many first downs."

The Chargers defense was solid against the run but looked lost in the passing game. New defensie coordinator Chris O'Leary tried to dial up pressures and blitzes but Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett saw every one of them coming and would attack the vacated zone for quick chunk gains.

The most confounding response of the press conference from the Chargers head coach was when ESPN's Kris Rhim asked him why the Chargers were rotating named starter Kayode Awosika and Trey Pipkins at left guard throughout the game. Harbaugh responded "We felt that the was the best thing for us," he said, "Because of how good those two players are."

Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert is always a bit emotionless when speaking with the media, but his post game press conference was notable in his apparent frustration. There wasn't much to be taken from Herbert's time at the podium other than reiterating "We didn't play the way we wanted to."

The rest of the team from the locker room

Tight end Charlie Kolar told Chris Hayre that "we did not show up ready to play."

Linebacker Daiyan Henley was clear that the performance was not what they had expected and alluded to the communication not being good enough.

"No one can hurt us more than ourselves ... we can fix some things from the front to the back, and make sure we don't have the same mistakes.



Chargers LB Daiyan Henley reflects on the 26-14 loss to the Cardinals to start the season.@CBSLosAngeles | #BoltUp | @chrishayre pic.twitter.com/9Mk8pyrpdL — Sports Central LA (@SportsCentralLA) September 14, 2026

Chargers All-Pro defensive back Derwin James summarized the performance simply, :If you don't come ready to play, stuff like this happens."

"This is the National Football League, man. If you don't come ready to play, stuff like this happens."



Derwin James says the Chargers "gotta be better" and gives credit to the Cardinals after the 26-14 loss.@CBSLosAngeles | #BoltUp | @chrishayre pic.twitter.com/3PgxMaYwWW — Sports Central LA (@SportsCentralLA) September 14, 2026

The Chargers have one week to figure out what they need to do and get their minds right for the gauntlet awaiting them on their schedule.