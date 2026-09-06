Chargers Duo Makes Statement in New NFL Rankings, Hinting at Long-Term Stakes

The NFL recently came out with a interesting list, which ranks the "Top 10 Quarterback-Coach Duos in the League." There are many teams that have elite duos, and the Los Angeles Chargers are definitely one of them.

The ranking, which was curated by NFL staff writer Garrett Podell had Justin Herbert and Jim Harbaugh ranked at ninth. Out of 32 organizations, that type of grade is not too shabby.

There’s obviously still a lot that can go into determining how successful a quarterback and coach can be together. For the Bolts, the relationship between Herbert and Harbaugh seems to be top tier. The two have already gone through plenty of changes together, but there’s still plenty of room for this partnership to develop.

The biggest question now is what this pairing can accomplish when the stakes get even higher.

Herbert has already established himself as an elite player, while Harbaugh has brought life back to the franchise. Seeing how those two continue to work together could make this pairing even scarier than it ever was.

What does this mean in the long run?

Justin Herbert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the long run, the relationship between Justin Herbert and Jim Harbaugh could become one of the most important partnerships in Chargers history. Herbert has already shown that he has the talent to be a franchise quarterback, while Harbaugh brings a different level of experience, leadership and expectations to the organization.

The biggest question is no longer whether Herbert has the ability to succeed, but whether the Chargers can put everything around him in place to turn that ability into sustained team success. A strong quarterback-coach relationship can give a franchise stability, especially when both sides understand what they expect from one another.

There is also a bigger picture to consider as the years go on. The Chargers cannot afford for the Herbert and Harbaugh partnership to simply be remembered as a promising combination that never reached its full potential.

Eventually, regular season success will not be enough. The expectations surrounding the team will continue to rise, and the pressure will shift toward winning in January and competing for championships. If the two continue to grow together, their partnership could define an entire era of Chargers football. But if the team repeatedly falls short when the stakes are highest, questions will eventually be asked about whether the pairing has reached its ceiling. For now, there is plenty of reason to believe this partnership still has another level to reach.