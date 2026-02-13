Chargers Predicted to Lose Franchise Legend to Random Team

The Los Angeles Chargers need to make some drastic changes if they want to move past the Wild Card Round. That will include some tough choices once free agency begins next month. The Chargers have two veteran free agents to make decisions on: Khalil Mack and Keenan Allen.

Mack is seen as someone who should stay. Allen on the other hand may need to be replaced, but not due to his lack of production. The franchise legend came back to Los Angeles last offseason after spending 2024 with the Chicago Bears. Allen appeared in all 17 games, hauling in 81 catches for 777 yards and 4 touchdowns. Considering his age, Allen's production was more than enough.

The only issue is that the Chargers' receivers didn't excel much past that. Allen was second on the team in receiving, with Ladd McConkey leading the way at 789 yards. The Bolts failed to have a receiver surpass 800 yards on the year. It may be time to look for a massive upgrade.

It could come at Allen's expense.

Keenan Allen predicted to land in NFC South

Allen was ranked the No.81 free agent by FOX Sports. Greg Auman predicted that he'll end up signing with the New Orleans Saints and reunite with Kellen Moore.

"Allen, 33, returned to the Chargers in 2025 and still found a way to get 81 catches for 777 yards and four touchdowns," Auman wrote. "He's easing into WR3 mode, but has a résumé with 1,000-plus catches and 70 career touchdowns, so he's a good fit for a team looking for a veteran mentor to pair with a young receiver. That could mean staying with the Chargers, but he'd be a nice value match for the Saints, who could use another playmaker and have Kellen Moore, who had him in 2023."

Keenan Allen said he still has nightmares about the Chargers playoff loss and hopes he’s back in L.A. next season.



“It was super painful. … I definitely don't want that to be my last play as a Charger." - Allen https://t.co/gfMyDGVZTd — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) February 11, 2026

This would be pretty random. The Moore connection is there, but seeing Allen play for another team would send Chargers fans into a fit of rage again. It'd be better than seeing him with a division rival, however.

