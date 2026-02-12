Chargers Would Suffer Cruel Twist of Fate if This Free-Agency Prediction Came True

The Los Angeles Chargers made one of the best trades near the deadline in 2025. They acquired Odafe Oweh from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for Alohi Gilman and a late-round pick swap. Oweh, who compiled 10.5 sacks for Baltimore in 2024, had been shut out through five games in 2025.

That all changed once he arrived in Los Angeles. Oweh exploded onto the scene with 7.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hits in 12 games for the Chargers, along with a three-sack performance in the Wild Card game. Not only did Oweh prove he could be a dominant pass rusher, but he also earned himself a potential big payday this offseason.

Now that he's set to be a free agent, the Chargers need to make sure Oweh stays longterm, or else the trade will have been for nothing. Greg Auman of FOX Sports predicted a nightmare scenario for Oweh's next team.

Odafe Oweh predicted to go back to Ravens after Chargers stint

While it sounds crazy, Oweh going back to the Ravens would make sense. Now that Jesse Minter is the head coach in Baltimore, him wanting to retain Oweh isn't a bad idea.

"Los Angeles has close to $100 million in cap space, so keeping him shouldn't be a problem — by coincidence, one potential suitor would be the Ravens, who now have Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter," Auman wrote. "Nobody has more cap space than the Titans and landing an elite pass rusher should be high on their list, so bidding could get high if Oweh is deemed the best of the under-30 edge options."

Odafe Oweh racked up 35 pressures, eight sacks, and 20 stops in 12 games with the Chargers as their third edge rusher.



Out of 60 qualified edge rushers, he was 12th in pass rush productivity and 11th in pass rush win rate. pic.twitter.com/S9iwAwiM0S — Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) January 5, 2026

Spotrac has Oweh's value set at $19.3 million per year, with a projected contract of 3 years, $57,972,261. The Chargers won't have an issue paying that, as Auman alluded to their more-than-abundant cap space situation.

The Chargers need to make sure this scenario doesn't happen.

