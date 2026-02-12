Full List of Chargers Coaching Staff Joining Jesse Minter in Baltimore
The Los Angeles Chargers have experienced significant turnover on the coaching staff this offseason. Former defensive coordinator Jesse Minter accepted the head coaching job with the Baltimore Ravens.
The Chargers were expected to lose several staff members, especially on the defensive side of the ball, to the Ravens as Minter built out his new staff. As a surprise, the Chargers only lost a few coaches to the Ravens after Minter left.
The Baltimore Ravens announced their full coaching staff on Thursday February 12th. New head coach Jesse Minter brought it a mixture of new coaches, familiar faces from multiple stops and three from the Chargers.
Who did the Chargers lose to Baltimore
Marcus Brady
Jesse Minter took Chargers passing game coordinator Marcus Brady with him to Baltimore to serve in the same role. Brady was with the Chargers on Greg Roman's offensive staff for two seasons after having extensive experience prior to joining the Chargers.
The dismissal of Greg Roman days after the Chargers wildcard loss to the New England Patriots put Brady's future with the Chargers in question. The Chargers hired former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator and he was expected to bring in his own staff.
Rick Minter
Jesse Minter and his father Rick Minter have been on multiple coaching staffs together since early in Jesse's coaching career including with the Chargers. Rick also left with his son to go to Baltimore where he serve in an analyst role.
Miles Taylor
Miles Taylor was a coaching fellow with the Chargers in 2025 assisting on the defense. He had already left the Chargers to take the defensive back coach job at the University of Nebraska early in 2026. However, Taylor jumped at the chance to join Minter when he was hired in Baltimore.
Summary
The Chargers did not lose as many defensive coaches as were expected. It is unclear if Minter tried to hire any of the other defensive coaches. It does appear the major defensive assistants on the Chargers staff have deep roots with Jim Harbaugh.
Jesse Minter also did not turn over the entire coaching staff upon his arrival in Baltimore. Keeping a significant number of the staff already on hand limited the roles Minter needed filled.
The Chargers will head into 2026 with a strong core of the defensive coaching staff in place for new defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary as he navigates his first season calling plays in the NFL.
