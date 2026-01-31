Chargers Biggest Free Agent Gets a Steal of a Contract Extension Projection

The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off back-to-back wild-card losses under Head Coach Jim Harbaugh. In an off-season that has just begun, it seems that Harbaugh is fed up and is enacting big change.

With recent estimates for his impending biggest free agent that he just recently acquired, the Bolts should make an easy decision to keep one thing to remain the same: keeping arguably the best player on the field for their most recent wild-card loss.

The Bolts are looking at nearly all of their EDGE rushers with decisions that need to be made regarding their contractual situations. It is important to note that the team recently hired their newest defensive coordinator, Chris O'Leary. The man tasked with replacing now-Ravens head coach Jesse Minter.

The Chargers Have Decisions to Make Before Extending Their Biggest 2025 Acquisition

These decisions start with their impending free agents of Odafe Oweh, the former Ravens first-round selection, whom the Chargers traded for early in the season. Oweh has been incredible in his short Chargers stint, showing exactly why he was a first-round pick just a few years ago. Also showing why he deserves a major contract extension.

Odafe Oweh gets the sack!



LACvsNE on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/RHHPuFNRjn — NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2026

Before getting into the exacts of Oweh's projected contract, the Bolts also need to understand that they have to consider Tuli Tuipolotu, their sack leader, for a brand new contract extension. With 13 sacks and his age of 23, it will not be a cheap deal. Furthermore, the veteran leader of the group, Khalil Mack, is also an impending free agent likely looking to ring-chase before his career is over.

The Bolts might get a "hometown" discount with the veteran Mack, but context suggests that Mack may go to a different team in free agency, looking for his first playoff win. Something he could not achieve in four seasons with the Bolts.

The Chargers also have veteran Bud Dupree under contract, someone who saw the age cliff hit very quickly. The team extended him before the season, which proved to be a bad decision, as they are likely looking to cut him before the new season starts. Dupree had a 5.3% pass rush win rate, which ranked him fourth-worst (108/112) out of all EDGE rushers who played over 150 snaps.

So with three EDGE rushers not including the subject of the article all needing some sort of decision to be made, how can the Chargers manage to keep a stable EDGE room intact?

Odafe Oweh Contract Extension Projects to be a Massive Bargain

The above question has a simple answer. The Bolts are second in effective cap space, with 84.2 million dollars. This number can also increase to 111.6 million with cuts of Bud Dupree, Bradley Bozeman, Mekhi Becton and Will Dissly.

According to PFF's contract projections (an outlet that is usually fairly accurate), they expect the Bolts' big splash of an acquisition to receive a contract worth 19.3 million a year, with an exact projection of: three-years $57.9 million.

PFF adds: "Oweh would be one of the best values in free agency. His projected average annual value of just over $19 million per year would put him just outside the 15 highest-paid edge defenders, just below names like the Bills’ Greg Rousseau and the Chiefs’ George Karlaftis."

With this number in mind and the Chargers incredible amounts of cap space, this deal is becoming more and more of a no-brainer for this Bolts regime. Especially if Jim Harbaugh is serious about making as much of a positive impact on his 2026 season as he seems to be doing.

