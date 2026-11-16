Neither Chargers Nor Ravens are Ready for Prime Time

It’s certainly not what anyone expected a little more than halfway into the 2026 NFL season. Tonight at M&T Bank Stadium, the Baltimore Ravens host the Los Angeles Chargers in a mini-reunion of sorts. The latter team’s new head coach this season is former Chargers’ defensive whiz Jesse Minter.

It’s already been a long year for the Los Angeles Chargers

70 seconds of horrific Justin Herbert interceptions pic.twitter.com/JxamkAbtZv — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) November 2, 2026

The Bolts are 0-8, the franchise’s worst start since losing their first 11 games in 2000. They are the first team in the league to drop their first eight games since the 2021 Detroit Lions.

After getting off to a 4-1 start, the Ravens are in the midst of a four-game slide. A year ago, Baltimore got off to a 1-5 start, rebounded to win five straight but eventually missed the playoffs with an 8-9 record.

For the Chargers, the team is in the midst of a nightmarish campaign. Jim Harbaugh’s club hasn’t actually won a game since Week 16 of 2025. That’s a total of 11 consecutive losses, which includes that ugly 16-3 setback to the New England Patriots in the wild card round.

Winless Chargers have numerous issues

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There’s plenty of blame to go around when it comes to the last-place Bolts, a playoff team during each of Harbaugh’s first two seasons at the controls. But the main focus of the finger pointing has been at the offensive side of the football—in particular coordinator Mike McDaniel and seven-year quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Chargers are averaging just 291.6 total yards per game, 26th in the league. The club’s offensive unit has reached the end zone just 11 times in eight outings. That’s two touchdowns less this season than San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey (13) and Detroit’s Jahmyr Gibbs (13), and as many times as Buffalo’s Josh Allen (11) and Kansas City’s Kenneth Walker III (11).

The numbers are damning for these Chargers

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As of Monday morning, only the Arizona Cardinals (minus-105) had a worst scoring differential than Harbaugh’s team (minus-98). The Chargers have been outscored a combined 116-54 in the first half of their eight contests.

Of course, Minter’s team is having its own issues. The Ravens have been outscored a combined 117-43 during their current four-game losing streak, scoring 13 points or less in each contest.

Talk about irony? Now the Chargers look to get well against a Ravens’ team that will be starting its fourth different quarterback tonight in Jacoby Brissett. Yes, the same Brissett who was at the helm of an Arizona team that marched into SoFi Stadium in Week 1 and handed the Bolts a surprising 26-14 loss—putting them on their current path to no wins.