Chargers Reuniting With Former Running Back is Perfect Gamble as Offseason Slows Down

The Los Angeles Chargers have installed a new offense this offseason with the addition of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and welcomed back new defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary. The Chargers will return for training camp later in July to settle roster battles and roles heading into the 2026 season.

Los Angeles has solid depth at most positions across the roster and have set up their upcoming training camp for tight position battles and tough decisions. The cornerback and linebacker rooms remain several of the groups with the most hotly contested battles upcoming for roles and roster spots. One room that has not been getting as much attention because the main group for the projected 53-man roster is all but settled barring injury is the running back room.

Omarion Hampton, Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal figure to be the main three running backs set for the rotation. Behind them includes a group that has been around for some time with the Chargers including Jaret Patterson and Amar Johnson who will be joined by 2026 undrafted Memphis running back Greg Desrosiers Jr.

Patterson saw extended time with the active roster in 2025 while Johnson was active and logged snaps in one game in 2025. Both backs provided depth for the roster following multiple injuries. The reality of the NFL is that the running back position has the highest injury rate per play on the field. The Chargers unfortunately experienced this in the 2025 season.

The Chargers new offense under Mike McDaniel will feature a heavier focus on giving playmakers more opportunities for space to operate and yards after the catch is a major component of that philosophy. The Chargers running backs will be featured in the passing game much more than they were under previous coordinator Greg Roman.

Los Angeles has room to add a veteran presence into the mix at running back before heading into camp should they want to drive competition at the back end of the room. The Chargers may consider reuniting with a familiar face, giving the direction of the offense and the attrition rate at the running back experience.

An Austin Ekeler reunion could make sense for this new version of the Chargers

November 7, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) catches a pass against Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) during the first quarter at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Austin Ekeler may be one of the top undrafted free agents in Chargers franchise history. He was a prolific pass -catching back whom, unfortunately, was often forced into roles that may not have been suited for his skillset.

Ekeler is coming off his second season away from the Chargers after they did not extend him with the arrival of Greg Roman's expected power rushing attack. Ekeler spent 2024 and 2025 with the Washington Commanders but unfortunately tore his Achilles in Week 2 of the 2025 season.

Ekeler has rehabbed and recovered and is believed to have been fully cleared to start football activities again.

Veteran free agent running back Austin Ekeler is fully 100% medically cleared for all football activities from the torn Achilles suffered last September vs. #Packers, per #NFL source, and intends to play this season. Expected to draw solid interest. One of the premier… pic.twitter.com/QYQdXudWR4 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 30, 2026

Ekeler may not be what he once was entering his age-31 season. However, the Chargers could choose to bring him in for camp as an insurance policy if any of the top three suffer injuries. His receiving and chain-moving abilities as a dump-off option, when healthy, can be valuable in the Chargers new offense.

Depending on where he views his career, he is a vested veteran and could revert to the practice squad without going through waivers should he need some more time to recover and provide depth down the road. If its a deal that makes sense for both sides, it is a low-risk gamble for a room that has three main backs, all of whom missed time in 2025 due to injury.