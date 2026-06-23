Projecting the Chargers' 53-Man Roster After OTAs, Minicamp
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The Los Angeles Chargers have wrapped up OTAs and will be off until the end of July for Training camp. Training camp will feature several hotly contested battles for roster spots and for roles. Let's dive in to the 53-man roster projection after OTAs.
Quarterbacks (2)
- Justin Herbert
- Trey Lance
Carrying three quarterbacks would be tough for roster construction purposes. There is a chance the second-year quarterback DJ Uiagalelei pushes for a roster spot. Backup Trey Lance is on a one-year deal and he may be hoping for another chance to start somewhere, leaving Los Angeles without a long-term solution behind Justin Herbert. Through OTAs, Uiagalelei has been making positive noise with his play, setting up a crucial training camp.
Researching offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and his history of how many quarterbacks his teams typically keep on the initial 53 did not reveal any specific trend. The Dolphins favored having three on the roster but it was not a hard rule.
Running Backs (3)
- Omarion Hampton
- Keaton Mitchell
- Kimani Vidal
The Chargers' running back room may be the easiest room to predict heading out of OTAs and into training camp. Omarion Hampton is due for a monster year with Mike McDaniel. Jaret Patterson, Amar Johnson and rookie undrafted free agent Greg Desrosiers all likely would need an unfortunate break to make the 53 heading into the season.
Tight Ends/ Full Backs (4)
- Charlie Kolar
- Oronde Gadsden II
- David Njoku
- Alec Ingold (Full back)
The tight end room is fairly locked down with the addition of David Njoku and fullback Alec Ingold capable of performing or sharing in tight end duties. Chargers 2025 fullback Scott Matlock is not the cleanest fit schematically but will likely be a practice squad candidate.
Wide Receivers (5)
- Ladd McConkey
- Quentin Johnston
- Tre' Harris
- Keandre Lambert-Smith
- Brenen Thompson (R)
This room may be one of the most hotly conecontestedsted rooms on the team. Can Derius Davis return to his all-pro form? Or will injuries and availability threaten his roster status?
The top three wide receivers are locks as is rookie speedster Brenen Thompson. Keandre Lambert-Smith should be a great fit in Mike McDaniel's offense but can another wide receiver push for a spot?
Offensive Line (10)
- Rashawn Slater
- Joe Alt
- Tyler Biadasz
- Cole Strange
- Kayode Owosika
- Trey Pipkins
- Trevor Penning
- Jake Slaughter (R)
- Travis Burke (R)
- Logan Taylor (R)
The Chargers rebuilt offensive line has been infused with new players that match the scheme and young blood. Los Angeles spent four draft picks on offensive linemen but their final pick, Alex Harkey will face a tough battle in making the roster. In general manager Joe Hortiz's first draft classes, late day three picks, sixth or seventh rounders, only two out of six drafted players made the initial 53.
One of the bigger question marks in this room remains whether Jake Slaughter wins the starting left guard job. If he does, who is the backup center? Will it be Slaughter and Cole Strange in an emergency? Will they opt to carry a true backup? If they choose to carry a true backup center, 2025 UDFA Josh Kaltenberger and rookie UDFA Jacob Spomer may be in a camp brawl for the final spot.
Defensive Line (5)
- Teair Tart
- Dalvin Tomlinson
- Jamaree Caldwell
- Justin Eboigbe
- Nick Barrett (R)
The defensive line room is surprisingly settled. The Chargers could add another body for training camp but currently none of the other rostered players are projected to push for a roster spot.
Edge Rushers (5)
- Khalil Mack
- Tuli Tuipulotu
- Akheem Mesidor (R)
- Kyle Kennard
- Nadame Tucker (R)
The Chargers' group of edge rushers is deep and violent. Tuli Tuipulotu is due for an extension heading in to year four despite being the youngest edge rusher on the team.
Los Angeles drafted edge rusher Akheem Mesidor in the first round out of the University of Miami and added one of the top UDFA edge rushers Nadame Tucker. Tucker leaves OTAs as the dark horse to make the final 53-man roster.
Tucker and 2025 fourth-round pick Kyle Kennard could be battling for a role but their abilities to play special teams will be a major factor. Veteran Bud Dupree has already been paid a roster bonus and could choose to hang around on the practice squad.
Linebackers (5)
- Daiyan Henley
- Denzel Perryman
- Troy Dye
- Del'Shawn Phillips
- Marlowe Wax
Linebacker Daiyan Henley has vowed a bounce-back from a season of battles in 2025. The Chargers sent a clear message to the other linebackers in the room when they re-signed veteran Denzel Perryman. There will be a fight for snaps and roles in the linebacker room. It will take a near-perfect training camp for third-year linebacker Junior Colson to make the roster but coming out of OTAs, he may need a change of scenery to revitalize his NFL career.
2025 UDFA Marlowe Wax played well in 2025 on special teams and took full advantage of facing the AFC West division champion Denver Broncos and put forth a spectacular performance and effort in Week 18.
Cornerbacks (7)
- Derwin James Jr.
- Donte Jackson
- Tarheeb Still
- Cam Hart
- Deane Leonard
- Nikko Reed
- Eric Rogers
Yes, Derwin James is included in the cornerbacks room. He has been voted a second-team All-Pro two years in a row as a slot cornerback. For roster building purposes, it really does not matter what group he is counted in.
Deane Leonard, when healthy is one of the best gunners in the NFL. The back end of this room is tough to project, rookie UDFA Avery Smith may put forth a serious challenge during training camp but out of OTAs, 2025 UDFA Eric Rogers has an early lead.
Safeties (4)
- Elijah Molden
- Tony Jefferson
- RJ Mickens
- Genesis Smith (R)
Elijah Molden is looking for a bounce-back year, Tony Jefferson is becoming one of the most hated backend enforcers for fans of the Chargers' AFC West rivals and RJ Mickens has been a name generating plenty of buzz from OTAs. There is not much breaking news out of this room.
Specialists (3)
- Kicker: Cameron Dicker
- Punter: JK Scott
- Long Snapper: Josh Harris
There is not much to add to the specialists as the trio is well established.
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Thomas Martinez has covered the Chargers and the NFL draft since 2022. Born and raised as a Chargers fan, experienced the improbable Super Bowl run in the 94’ season as a child, survived Ryan Leaf, the Marlon McCree fumble and Nate Kaeding in the playoffs. He graduated from UC Riverside with a degree in Political Science and The University of Redlands with an MBA.