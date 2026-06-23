Projecting the Chargers' 53-Man Roster After OTAs, Minicamp

The Los Angeles Chargers have wrapped up OTAs and will be off until the end of July for Training camp. Training camp will feature several hotly contested battles for roster spots and for roles. Let's dive in to the 53-man roster projection after OTAs.

Quarterbacks (2)

Jun 16, 2026, El Segundo, California; Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks Justin Herbert (10) and Trey Lance (5) during minicamp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Justin Herbert

Trey Lance

Carrying three quarterbacks would be tough for roster construction purposes. There is a chance the second-year quarterback DJ Uiagalelei pushes for a roster spot. Backup Trey Lance is on a one-year deal and he may be hoping for another chance to start somewhere, leaving Los Angeles without a long-term solution behind Justin Herbert. Through OTAs, Uiagalelei has been making positive noise with his play, setting up a crucial training camp.

Researching offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and his history of how many quarterbacks his teams typically keep on the initial 53 did not reveal any specific trend. The Dolphins favored having three on the roster but it was not a hard rule.

Running Backs (3)

Jun 16, 2026, El Segundo, California; Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) during minicamp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Omarion Hampton

Keaton Mitchell

Kimani Vidal

The Chargers' running back room may be the easiest room to predict heading out of OTAs and into training camp. Omarion Hampton is due for a monster year with Mike McDaniel. Jaret Patterson, Amar Johnson and rookie undrafted free agent Greg Desrosiers all likely would need an unfortunate break to make the 53 heading into the season.

Tight Ends/ Full Backs (4)

May 11, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight ends Tanner McLachlan (42), Charlie Kolar (88) and Evan Svoboda (49) during offseason workouts at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Charlie Kolar

Oronde Gadsden II

David Njoku

Alec Ingold (Full back)

The tight end room is fairly locked down with the addition of David Njoku and fullback Alec Ingold capable of performing or sharing in tight end duties. Chargers 2025 fullback Scott Matlock is not the cleanest fit schematically but will likely be a practice squad candidate.

Wide Receivers (5)

May 11, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receiver Quentin Johnston (1) catches the ball during offseason workouts at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ladd McConkey

Quentin Johnston

Tre' Harris

Keandre Lambert-Smith

Brenen Thompson (R)

This room may be one of the most hotly conecontestedsted rooms on the team. Can Derius Davis return to his all-pro form? Or will injuries and availability threaten his roster status?

The top three wide receivers are locks as is rookie speedster Brenen Thompson. Keandre Lambert-Smith should be a great fit in Mike McDaniel's offense but can another wide receiver push for a spot?

Offensive Line (10)

Jul 17, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tackle Joe Alt (76) during training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rashawn Slater

Joe Alt

Tyler Biadasz

Cole Strange

Kayode Owosika

Trey Pipkins

Trevor Penning

Jake Slaughter (R)

Travis Burke (R)

Logan Taylor (R)

The Chargers rebuilt offensive line has been infused with new players that match the scheme and young blood. Los Angeles spent four draft picks on offensive linemen but their final pick, Alex Harkey will face a tough battle in making the roster. In general manager Joe Hortiz's first draft classes, late day three picks, sixth or seventh rounders, only two out of six drafted players made the initial 53.

One of the bigger question marks in this room remains whether Jake Slaughter wins the starting left guard job. If he does, who is the backup center? Will it be Slaughter and Cole Strange in an emergency? Will they opt to carry a true backup? If they choose to carry a true backup center, 2025 UDFA Josh Kaltenberger and rookie UDFA Jacob Spomer may be in a camp brawl for the final spot.

Defensive Line (5)

Jul 21, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Teair Tart (90) at training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Teair Tart

Dalvin Tomlinson

Jamaree Caldwell

Justin Eboigbe

Nick Barrett (R)

The defensive line room is surprisingly settled. The Chargers could add another body for training camp but currently none of the other rostered players are projected to push for a roster spot.

Edge Rushers (5)

Jun 17, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers rookie edge rusher Akheem Mesidor during minicamp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Khalil Mack

Tuli Tuipulotu

Akheem Mesidor (R)

Kyle Kennard

Nadame Tucker (R)

The Chargers' group of edge rushers is deep and violent. Tuli Tuipulotu is due for an extension heading in to year four despite being the youngest edge rusher on the team.

Los Angeles drafted edge rusher Akheem Mesidor in the first round out of the University of Miami and added one of the top UDFA edge rushers Nadame Tucker. Tucker leaves OTAs as the dark horse to make the final 53-man roster.

Tucker and 2025 fourth-round pick Kyle Kennard could be battling for a role but their abilities to play special teams will be a major factor. Veteran Bud Dupree has already been paid a roster bonus and could choose to hang around on the practice squad.

Linebackers (5)

Jun 13, 2024; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley (0) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Daiyan Henley

Denzel Perryman

Troy Dye

Del'Shawn Phillips

Marlowe Wax

Linebacker Daiyan Henley has vowed a bounce-back from a season of battles in 2025. The Chargers sent a clear message to the other linebackers in the room when they re-signed veteran Denzel Perryman. There will be a fight for snaps and roles in the linebacker room. It will take a near-perfect training camp for third-year linebacker Junior Colson to make the roster but coming out of OTAs, he may need a change of scenery to revitalize his NFL career.

2025 UDFA Marlowe Wax played well in 2025 on special teams and took full advantage of facing the AFC West division champion Denver Broncos and put forth a spectacular performance and effort in Week 18.

Cornerbacks (7)

May 19, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Derwin James Jr. (3) during offseason workouts at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Derwin James Jr.

Donte Jackson

Tarheeb Still

Cam Hart

Deane Leonard

Nikko Reed

Eric Rogers

Yes, Derwin James is included in the cornerbacks room. He has been voted a second-team All-Pro two years in a row as a slot cornerback. For roster building purposes, it really does not matter what group he is counted in.

Deane Leonard, when healthy is one of the best gunners in the NFL. The back end of this room is tough to project, rookie UDFA Avery Smith may put forth a serious challenge during training camp but out of OTAs, 2025 UDFA Eric Rogers has an early lead.

Safeties (4)

May 11, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Elijah Molden (2) during offseason workouts at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Elijah Molden

Tony Jefferson

RJ Mickens

Genesis Smith (R)

Elijah Molden is looking for a bounce-back year, Tony Jefferson is becoming one of the most hated backend enforcers for fans of the Chargers' AFC West rivals and RJ Mickens has been a name generating plenty of buzz from OTAs. There is not much breaking news out of this room.

Specialists (3)

May 27, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker during organized team activities at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kicker: Cameron Dicker

Punter: JK Scott

Long Snapper: Josh Harris

There is not much to add to the specialists as the trio is well established.