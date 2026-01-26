Chargers' Rookie Class Gets Glowing Grades from Pro Football Focus

The Los Angeles Chargers' season didn't end as anyone wanted, but their future remains bright. At least, that is, to the analytics folks over at Pro Football Focus.

According to PFF, the Chargers' top five draft picks from 2025 all finished in the top 11 of the highest-graded players at their position. The Bolts are on the verge - at least we think - of hiring a new offensive coordinator in Mike McDaniel. And in the wake of Jesse Minter's departure to be the Baltimore Ravens' head coach.

But if PFF can be trusted, the Chargers' rookie class is worth keeping and building upon.

Tight end Oronde Gadsden played the most snaps of any Chargers' rookie with 654. Tre Harris was next at 588, followed by defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell at 525. First-round pick Omarion Hampton played only 386 because of various foot and ankle injuries.

Despite his limited action, Hampton was the Chargers' top-rated rookie at 77.3. He is ranked second among rookie running baacks behind only the New York Giants' Cam Skateboo.

Of rookies that played more than 150 snaps, safety R.J. Mickens was graded second-highest on the team at 70.8, followed by Gadsden (64.6), Caldwell (63.7) and Harris (63.2).

All five ranked in the Top 11 at their position.

Oronde Gadsden | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

