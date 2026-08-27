3 Surprise Names Who Could Make Things Interesting Ahead of Chargers' Preseason Finale

The Los Angeles Chargers are one game away from calling the offseason over and done with. This means this is the very last chance for many NFL hopeful players, with Head Coach Jim Harbaugh perfectly encapsulating this thought by saying: "It's like life or death. Your football life is at stake. Your lifestyle is at stake..."

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh on roster cutdown: "It's like life or death. Your football life is at stake. Your lifestyle is at stake. Your job, that's how important it is to the individual player"



"It's like a deck of cards. The shuffle-you're trying to create your best hand"



"You… — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) August 25, 2026

With this final chance ahead, what are some names who have yet to fully break onto the scene but can make a last-minute push to create a real conversation about their roster chances?

3 Last-Minute Candidates Who Can Completely Shake Up The Chargers' 53-Man Roster

1. QB, DJ Uiagalelei

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DJ Uiagalelei, or "DJU," has recently been creating buzz about starting a QB2 battle with Trey Lance, who is currently assumed to have the roster spot. However, if DJU were to absolutely impress in his final preseason game, he could make a real case to take Lance's spot.

2. TE, Jerand Bradley

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Jerand Bradley is a converted wide receiver-to-tight end prospect who once had an incredible freshman collegiate season at wide receiver. The talent is obvious, but the opportunity has been lacking for Bradley. This has followed him a bit in the NFL, where he has not seen much playing time in the preseason, but he has made the most when on the field.

Bradley has one reception in the preseason, one that went for a 28-yard touchdown (from DJU), with Bradley showing off nice awareness and yards-after-catch ability, giving him some buzz going into game three of the preseason. If he can get more of an opportunity, he could really make a case for the Bolts to keep four tight ends on the roster.

3. CB, Nikko Reed

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Nikko Reed is a name that is arguably too good for this list, as he made the roster last season and showed flashes in the regular season as a nickel defender. However, this team has a new defensive coordinator and Reed has been a name that has been nearly completely washed out because other UDFA DBs have been highlighted as potential roster candidates.

Reed has also not done nearly enough during training camp and in the preseason to warrant a roster spot. However, if Reed shows what we saw last year in this final preseason game, he can make a real intriguing last-minute shakeup for the 53-man roster decision-makers.

Honorable Mentions

A few other names that might be "too notable" for this exercise are: Kendall Williamson, Junior Colson and Andre Carter II. Williamson made the team last year for his special teams ability and is now in a similar spot to where he was last season, but now there is one more safety in his way: Genesis Smith, the Bolts' fourth-round draft pick. If Williamson has a strong final preseason game, he could make his case as strong as ever for the 2026 NFL season.

Colson's history has been well-documented to this point. At this point, what matters is whether he can make this team or not in 2026. He had a pick-six (but zero tackles) last game and is in desperate need of a preseason all-star-level performance to give him a last-minute push to possibly make this roster.

Carter II has been all over Chargers-related media the last few days, as he has been standing out in nearly every practice and preseason game since he arrived in Los Angeles. This makes him likely too "notable" for this list, yielding the honorable mention. However, he should be highlighted as someone who, with another impressive performance, can truly make a case to make this roster over a plethora of different names.

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