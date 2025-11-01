Chargers' sixth-round selection lucky to be on practice squad eight weeks into season
The Chargers 2025 NFL rookie class has been discussed with major positive connotation, due to the overwhelming positive returns halfway through the season.
Even with a few of the selections before their first sixth-round pick, not performing up to expectation, they are at least *spoiler alert* on the roster.
Chargers rookie Branson Taylor lucky to be on the practice squad
Branson Taylor was the Chargers sixth-round pick in 2025, selected with the 199th overall pick. A selection that puzzled Chargers fans, as the majority of the fanbase had no clue who the Pittsburgh offensive lineman was.
However, the general positive spin was "he's a sixth round selection and drafting offensive lineman is seemingly a shot in the dark anyways".
That positivity did not last long once delving a bit deeper into his draft report. Ranked 315 overall on nflmockdraftdatabase.com, the positives for Taylor were his general strength in his anchor, decent burst and sturdy frame. Unfortunately, the negatives were a much longer list for the Pittsburgh offensive tackle.
A few of the major points made: Poor range, bad reaction skills, high pad level and is coming off a torn meniscus in his left knee. Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz still decided to select Taylor in the sixth round, hoping their developmental system would do right by Taylor.
The rookie offensive tackle was first tasked to move inside to guard, as the coaching staff saw that as a better fit for the rookie. The usual consensus is that slower tackles moving to guard can help mask their issues and highlight their strengths. This consensus did not ring true for Taylor.
The Chargers coaching staff realized that guard was not working out, and waited until Day 22 of training camp (after their first preseason game) to move him back to where he played all of his snaps in college, offensive tackle.
This poor handling of Taylor's early development is no fault of the rookie. Unfortunately, his play on the field during the preseason, showed of someone that is just re-learning his old position during his transition to the NFL level.
The 23-year-old rookie played 124 snaps on offense during the preseason, playing 39 at left tackle, 45 at left guard, 24 at right guard and 16 at right tackle. Taylor had three penalties, six pressures allowed and a general PFF offensive blocking grade of 40.6. This PFF ranking was second-worst across all rookie linemen with at least 50 snaps in the preseason.
While being able to play nearly every spot on the offensive line is valuable, it is more important to perform at a NFL-caliber level first.
This poor preseason performance prevented Taylor from making the final 53-man roster, even after injuries and poor play surrounded the Chargers offensive line throughout the entirety of the offseason. A telling cut by this Chargers front office.
The Chargers were able to retain him on the practice squad (which meant 31 other teams did not want to claim him to their final 53-man), he has been at least a mainstay.
What is even more damning for the rookie is that the Chargers were down to second and third-string guards, sixth and seventh-string offensive tackles, and he was not even elevated to be a backup to those players. The Chargers chose Bobby Hart from the streets of NFL free agency (a guy who has not been active since 2022) over their sixth-round rookie.
To try to end on a positive note, as his success is positive for everyone involved with the Chargers, Taylor was seen as a project to begin with and is now being given another year of development. This time, at his true position and a year removed from his injury. Hopefully, 2026 shows growth for the rookie, making an impact on the 2026 roster.
