Chargers Roster Spotlights: Jake Slaughter, Chargers' Most Controversial Draft Pick

Jake Slaughter, born on December 12, 2002, played his high school ball at Trinity Catholic, a school in Ocala, Florida. During this time, as a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports, he received offers from plenty of big schools, ranging from all Florida programs like Florida, Florida State, Miami and other out-of-state offers like Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Arkansas and Utah.

Slaughter initially committed to Florida State, but flipped his commitment to Florida, intensifying the long-standing rivalry between the two schools. Once on Campus for the 2021 season, Slaughter redshirted and was a backup in 2022, waiting until 2023, when he was given the chance to start eight games at Center.

Once he was given the starting role, there was no looking back. In 2024, he was named a team captain, starting 13 games, earning accolades of first-team All-SEC and first-team All-American honors. For the 2025 season, he decided to stick with the Florida program, earning more accolades of Second-team Associated Press All-American, First-team All-SEC, Finalist for the Rimington Trophy (nation's top C).

With plenty of starts and accolades to his name, the NFL was the obvious next step. Slaughter was a divisive prospect, with some scouts having him as high as the second round and some as low as the fifth. This is due to his play style lacking as much power as some traditional centers, but with the positives of his elite football IQ, it allowed for a nuanced conversation regarding his draft status.

NFL Scout, Lance Zierlein, described Slaughter as: "Two-year team captain and three-year starter with plenty of game experience against high-end talent. Slaughter lacks desired build/mass but plays with adequate play strength and solid technique. He’s consistent at finding and sustaining his outside zone blocks. He works to neutralize opponents on downhill blocks but is unlikely to move pro bodies around. He has the feet for gap control in pass pro, but will struggle some against pure bull rushers. What he lacks in traits he makes up for with awareness and football IQ, which gives him a chance to become an NFL backup."

Zierlein was one of the scouts lower on Slaughter, as the Los Angeles Chargers front office staff were obviously in disagreement. The team selected the Florida native with the 63rd pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Chargers Jake Slaughter, IOL Florida

As arguably one of the most controversial picks of the Chargers' draft, Slaughter is now expected to play offensive guard for the first time in his career. He is currently cross-training at both center and guard in hopes of bolstering the OL in any way he can.

2025 Season Stats

12 Games Played (748 Snaps)

79.3 Overall PFF Grade

84.1 Pass Blocking PFF Grade

80.2 Run Blocking PFF Grade

Measurables

Fun note: Jake Slaughter's #2 athletic comparison is Nick Hardwick, the long-time Chargers Center.

Contract Status

"Jake Slaughter signed a 4 year, $7,925,412 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $2,223,936 signing bonus, $5,614,493 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,981,353. In 2026, Slaughter will earn a base salary of $885,000 and a signing bonus of $2,223,936, while carrying a cap hit of $1,440,984 and a dead cap value of $5,614,493." - Spotrac

Jake Slaughter's 2026 Season Outlook

As mentioned earlier, Slaughter will be expected to play guard, with the inside track to starting over former first-round pick, Trevor Penning and long-time backup, Kayode Awosika, as his only competition. Making this transition will be a difficult process, but if Slaughter can achieve these goals set out for him by the coaching staff, he could be a long-term starting OL for the Bolts.

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