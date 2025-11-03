Chargers confirm Joe Alt injury's worst-case scenario
Los Angeles Chargers star offensive lineman Joe Alt will indeed miss the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.
According to the Chargers, Alt’s ankle injury is a season-ender because it requires surgery to correct, confirming the disaster-scenario featured on Sunday.
Alt left the team’s win over the Tennessee Titans on a cart, with initial reporting saying the injury wouldn’t see him skipping injured reserve this time out.
When Alt previously missed time, Austin Deculus struggled in his spot. Rashawn Slater is also out for the year, robbing the Chargers and Justin Herbert of the NFL’s best offensive tackle duo.
Beyond that, backup swing tackle Trey Pipkins has battled injuries. Bobby Hart, signed just a few weeks ago and thrown into the starting lineup, also suffered an injury against the Titans.
And on the interior of the offensive line, free-agent signing Mekhi Becton has been in and out of the lineup all season with illnesses and injuries.
The Chargers don't have much cap space or draft picks to offer up before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline while seeking help. But they'll need to do something as they move to third, fourth and fifth-string options at the tackle spots.
Those Chargers will likely quickly make an injured reserve move with Alt before looking at free agency and the waiver wire. A trade by Tuesday's deadline, at this point, almost feels mandatory, too.
