The Chargers Have a Running Back Problem, and It's a Good One

For once, the Los Angeles Chargers' biggest question at running back isn't lack of talent. It's about splitting the workload between many skilled backs in a crowded room.

In reality, this is what coaches strive for when building the backfield. There is legitimate reason to be excited about the depth the Chargers have at halfback. Everything you want the Chargers have in terms of speed, explosiveness and physicality.

Jim Harbaugh and company will have a tough decision when it comes to splitting touches. However if the biggest concern is figuring out how to give all these guys opportunities, then the Chargers should have no complaints.

Omarion Hampton at the helm

The 2025 first-round pick from the University of North Carolina flashed numerous times throughout his rookie season. It is clear that Omarion Hampton will be the centerpiece of this running back room, and you could say he has a fair amount to prove. With his first season in the the league getting cut short due to injury, Hampton has a chance to show what he could really do with a full season ahead of him.

Watching last year's season, you could see just how much promise he has in this league. The matchup against the New York Giants is a perfect example. Hampton racked up 128 yards with a 53-yard touchdown run. This young playmaker has the skills to major part of this offense, and has been showing signs early on in the preseason.

"From the first day we've gotten on the field to [Tuesday], you could argue and crown he's had as much, if not the most growth, of any player," Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel said, as reported by Omar Navarro on Chargers.com. Hampton is certainly poised to take another step forward if he keeps improving every day.

The supporting cast

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Behind Omarion Hampton, the Chargers have plenty of players who can make an impact in a different many ways. Keaton Mitchell brings the speed of light in this backfield, and it is quite obvious. Mitchell ran a 14.49 mph average speed on carries, which more than one mph faster than that of any other running back in 2025, according to NextGenStats.

Kimani Vidal and Jarret Patterson bring both elusiveness and power, proving to be useful. These two running backs stepped up big time last year, after both starters went down with season-ending injuries. They displayed elite running and truly saved the Chargers scheme for the run game. These guys have more than enough ability to become a reliable option.

Honorable mentions are to Amar Johnson and Greg Desrosiers Jr., who flashed in the win versus Houston. These two are young, hungry and make every opportunity count. As time goes on, we shall see if these backs can make a bigger influence in this offense.