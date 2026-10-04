Chargers Scouts Get Eyes on Multiple First Round Prospects at Key College Matchups

The Los Angeles Chargers are in Seattle to lock horns with the Seahawks in a pivotal Week 4 matchup for LA. While the team is dealing with injuries and searching for answers on offense to, the college scouting department is hard at work.

Scouts from the Chargers have been relatively active so far to start the year. Their presence at games or practices is not always announced or acknowledged, but I keep a sharp eye out to try to find out where they are spending their time.

This week, Chargers scouts were announced at two big college football matchups that featured multiple first round prospects, including the top two projected prospects in the 2027 draft. The two games were:

Notre Dame vs North Carolina

Ohio State vs Iowa

Scouts were present at the rain-soaked affair in Chapel Hill North Carolina where the Notre Dame Fighting Irish took on Bill Belichick's UNC Tarheels. Notre Dame, ranked third in the country in the most recent AP poll, pulled ahead from UNC in the second half despite a strong showing from the Tarheels. This is the second confirmed game for Chargers scouts taking in a Notre Dame game this season.

Notre Dame is particularly loaded with NFL prospects and boast three potential first-round prospects, including the nation's top cornerback and projected top five pick Leonard Moore, who was recruited by the Irish while Chris O'Leary was on staff in South Bend. Quarterback CJ Carr, no relation to Derek and David Carr, is quickly ascending and could end the season as a top quarterback with a seemingly wide open field. Linebacker and Southern California local Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, who played his high school ball at St. John Bosco in Bellflower, is a violent and tone-setting linebacker at the top of what looks to become an awesome linebacker class.

The 2027 linebacker class is looking really good so far.



Allow me to introduce Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa from Notre Dame. A true Junior who went to St. John Bosco in Bellflower, CA.

✅️Violent

✅️+ Blitzer

✅️+ Coverage

✅️Can give edge rush reps as well

✅️+ Read/React pic.twitter.com/g45sAfEpsC — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) September 25, 2026

Top prospects from Notre Dame vs North Carolina

Notre Dame

Leonard Moore, cornerback

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, linebacker

CJ Carr, quarterback

Tae Johnson, safety (currently out with foot injury)

Boubacar Traore, edge rusher

Anthonie Knapp, guard

DJ McKinney, cornerback

Christian Gray, cornerback

Adon Shuler, safety



North Carolina

Jelani Thurman, tight end

Kaleb Jackson, running back

Chargers scouts were also present at the big Ohio State against Iowa matchup that features significant NFL talent and three more first-round prospects. Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is the number one college player in the country and could easily go number one over in the 2027 draft, even ahead of any quarterback. True to Iowa's reputation as an NFL offensive line factory, they have two potential first-round linemen in left tackle Trevor Lauck and guard Kade Pieper.

Ohio State easily handled Iowa at Kinnick Stadium despite a strong initial push from the Hawkeyes. Jeremiah Smith broke Ohio State's all-time touchdown receptions record in the win.

THE RECORD-BREAKER (AND HEISMAN POSE) FOR JEREMIAH SMITH. pic.twitter.com/axl4odkRRI — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 3, 2026

Top prospects from Ohio State vs Iowa

Ohio State

Jeremiah Smith, wide receiver

Kenyatta Jackson, edge rusher

Jaylen McClain, safety

Austin Siereveld, versatile offensive lineman

Jermaine Matthews Jr, versatile defensive back



Iowa

Trevor Lauck, Tackle

Kade Pieper, Guard

Zach Lutmer, versatile defensive back

Deshaun Lee, cornerback

DJ Vonnahme, tight end

