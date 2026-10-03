3 Matchups Will Decide Chargers' Week 4 Game vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Los Angeles Chargers are 0-3 and seemingly cursed. They are heading to Lumen Field to take on the Seattle Seahawks on their home turf down several starters due to injury.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh struggled with clock management and fourth-down decisions last week while the offense struggled all around. If the Chargers have any hope of taking down the defending Super Bowl champions, the offense will need to pull their own weight.

There are several matchups that can make or break the Chargers against Seattle. Let's dive into several of the key matchups that will make a massive difference Sunday afternoon.

Chargers pass rush vs. Seahawks offensive line

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers edge rushers Khalil Mack (52), Akheem Mesidor (90) and Tuli Tuipulotu (45) react after a play against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks have already announced that their first-round draft pick running back Jadarian Price will be out against the Chargers. The Seahawks have been deploying a running back by committee through the first three games but Price is the leader of the room in yards and yards per attempt. Collectively, the Seahawks are averaging a below-average 3.8 yards per carry, without Price, that number drops to 3.5 yards.

The Chargers defensive front has kept opposing running backs relatively in check, although James Cook had a big day against the Chargers in week three. They will need to stop Emmanuel Wilson and George Holani on Sunday. Holani has been limited all week at practice with a rib injury.

In the passing game, the Chargers should expect a heavy dose of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Smith-Njigba accounts for 49 percent of Seattle's passing yards on 37 percent of the targets. If the Chargers can get into favorable situations to unleash their pass rush, the Seahawks offensive line has been surviving on he ball coming out quickly and currently have the sixth-best pressure rate allowed in the NFL.

If the Chargers can somehow cause Sam Darnold to hold the ball in known passing situations, the pass rush should be able to attack. The Seahawks quarterbacks have only taken three sacks on the year, the Chargers need to get home if they have hopes of getting their first win.

Chris O'Leary vs. Sam Darnold

Jun 17, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary at press conference during minicamp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Chargers pass rush to get home and disrupt Sam Darnold when he drops back, Darnold needs to be forced into holding onto the ball a split second longer. Darnold is an efficient veteran quarterback and if the Chargers do not want to be carved up by quick game, Chris O'Leary has to deploy well-designed coverage disguises, rushes and blitz packages to get that extra time in the pocket.

Chargers receivers over the middle vs Drake Thomas

Oct 20, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas (42) celebrates after a tackle for a loss during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drake Thomas was one of my favorite linebacker prospects coming out several years ago. He went undrafted out of NC State simply because he is a tiny NFL linebacker and made his way to the Seahawks. Thomas is a phenomenal downhill linebacker and reads rushing lanes better than most running backs and despite his smaller size, is a sure-handed tackler.

Thomas is by far the most vulnerable member of the Seahawks defense in coverage. He has allowed 13 receptions on 18 targets including two touchdowns in the first three games. Oronde Gadsden or Tre' Harris will be likely targets that fill face off against Thomas in coverage, both of whom have a significant size advantage over Thomas.

Ladd McConkey is questionable for this game and even if he does play, he will likely be limited again. The Chargers absolutely will see this matchup in the middle of the field as an opportunity to challenge the Seahawks defense.