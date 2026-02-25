Chargers Second-Round Draft Prospects Who Could Be Day 1 Starters in Los Angeles

The NFL combine is underway an the Los Angeles Chargers are looking for their stars of the future. The Chargers have had very good luck finding great players on the second day of the draft in rounds two and three. Finding impactful players in the second and third rounds is a key attribute of building a deep and competitive roster.

The Chargers have a significant roster spots to fill with the amount of internal free agents they have hitting the market. Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz operates under the philosophy of trying to fill all starting positions before the draft to free up the process to take the best players available. Hortiz and assistant general manager Chad Alexander climbed the NFL front office ladder in Baltimore with the Ravens organization. The Ravens have a tendency to frequently have an awesome player somehow fall to them in the first round by using this philosophy.

The reality for Los Angeles this offseason is that the ideal scenario likely still involves them needing a significant contribution immediately from their day two selections in the draft. Based on how the team is structured there are several prospects that could be awesome fits in the second round and could challenge for starting roles as rookies with the Chargers.

This list will focus solely on prospects who are likely to hear their name called in the second round of the draft.

Possible second round prospects the Chargers could target

Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

Illinois edge rusher Gabe Jacas (pronounced Ackas) has been a starter at Illinois since his freshman season. He is big, powerful and has a good bag of pass rush tools. He plays the run very well and plays the position in a manner that the Chargers require of their edge rushers.

If Khalil Mack returns, Jacas would be the biggest beneficiary of learning behind Mack and being the eventual heir. If Mack chooses to move on, Jacas is prepared for a larger role.

Illinois Edge rusher Gabe Jacas is well rounded. He is a good run defender with power.

Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

Keith Abney II is a tough and competitive cornerback for the Sun Devils. He has shown flexibility to move inside and outside without losing a step. His press man skills are impressive with recovery speed to keep up even if he loses leverage off the line.

Abney's play style may remind Chargers fans of Tarheeb Still. They are similar size and are both capable of playing both in the slot and boundary.

The Chargers had a heavy scouting presence at ASU all year including games and practices.

Keith Abney II is such a tough and feisty cornerback. He is known for his press man skills and shows an ability to recover even if he loses off the line of scrimmage.

Emmanuel Pregnon, G, Oregon

Emmanuel Pregnon is an awesome interior offensive lineman. Lack of positional value may be the only reason he will be available in the second round. Pregnon is well-rounded as both a pass protector and run blocker. He displays good skills in climbing to the second level to take out linebackers and safeties.

As a pass protector, he has a strong anchor and mirrors explosive defensive tackles and looping edge rushers well. Oregon also asked him to flex his versatility and had him flip from left guard to right guard for a game without skipping a beat.

The Chargers also had a very heavy scouting presence at Oregon this season. Scouting visits does not necessarily indicate interest in certain prospects but at the very least, the area scouts have seen these players up close multiple times.

The #Chargers will likely add to the IOL this upcoming draft.

I have found my favorite OG prospect so far. USC fans will remember Emmanuel Pregnon. He is now at Oregon and his game vs Penn State was awesome.

🎥

1) War against Zane Durant

2) Fast scoop block vs twitched up DT

3)… pic.twitter.com/KIIpRVCj3B — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) October 2, 2025

There are many players who could find an immediate impact role with the Chargers in the second round range. Jacas, Abney and Pregnon are each confidently among that group.

Following the scouting combine, their may be movement amongst the top prospects. In this years class, with so few top of the food chain prospects, a higher number prospects with second round grades may hear their names called in the first round.

