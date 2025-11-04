Could the Chargers shock fans with a last minute trade?
The Los Angeles Chargers are fresh off a 27-20 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. The Chargers move their overall record to 6-3 and hold second place in the AFC West and the 6th seed in the conference.
The victory also came with devastating news. Chargers star offensive tackle Joe Alt suffered a season ending injury. Los Angeles lost all-pro offensive tackle Rashawn Slater in training camp and now Alt will miss the rest of the season.
The logical conclusion, with the myriad of injuries the Chargers have faced, would be for the Chargers to be buyers at the trade deadline looking for offensive line help.
The Chargers are in a tough spot. They only have five draft picks in the 2026 draft and have less than 3 million dollars in cap space remaining. Offensive lineman are rarely available for trade, specifically starting caliber lineman.
What else could the Chargers do?
Chargers coaches referenced players getting "medieval" last season. The Chargers may need to get medieval on both sides of the ball to move forward.
The offense will have to shift to significantly more usage of heavy personnel including 12 and 22 personnel. Using multiple tight end sets will help mitigate the loss of Alt but will make the offense somewhat less explosive. This may be the path forward regardless whether a move is made.
The defense will need to return to early season form. Games may become slower trench fights. The run defense will be relied upon to get opponents in third and long situations for defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to unleash the Chargers trio of pass rushers. Could the defense add some extra beef?
Who could the Chargers trade for?
It may shock fans but the Chargers are running out of interior defensive lineman as well.
Mazi Smith: The Cowboys former first rounder has been a disappointment during his time in Ft Worth. Smith's senior year at Michigan with Jim Harbaugh was also spent under defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. Minter spoke highly of Smith at Michigan and the potential transition should be relatively easy.
Eddie Goldman: The Washington Commanders have already signaled a willingness to trade veterans following a disastrous bout with injuries. Goldman is a solid veteran and run stopper and could jump into the rotation immediately and is on an expiring contract.
Fans and pundits may not like a move like this, but with Da'Shawn Hand and Otito Ogbonnia still on injured reserve and with tough opponents ahead a move on defense could provide a boost.
