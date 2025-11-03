Chargers desperately need to make deadline trade to protect MVP-level QB Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert for NFL MVP?
Despite being thoroughly overlooked, the Los Angeles Chargers' quarterback can make a strong case for the almost mid-season award after another dazzling performance in the Week 9 win over the Tennessee Titans.
Herbert has more rushing yards this season than Josh Allen. He has a better passing completion percentage than Matthew Staffford and Patrick Mahomes. He has thrown for more touchdowns than Baker Mayfield. He throws for more yards-per-game than Drake Maye and Jalen Hurts.
MORE: Chargers rebound from ugly start to beat Titans: Quick analysis and takeaways
Making those feats more impressive, he's done it behind a banged-up offensive line that has missed starting left tackle Joe Alt for most of four games and without a running game that has lost Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton to injuries. Hence, Herbert has been the 6-3 Chargers' leading rusher in four games.
How is it then that Herbert's MVP odds are only 7th-best behind all of those other quarterbacks?
Since the Buffalo Bills' Allen and Kansas City Chiefs' Mahomes are the top two favorites, maybe it's as simple as oddsmakers preferring Taylor Swift and Hailee Steinfeld over Madison Breer?
We joke, but it is confounding why Herbert isn't getting more accolades for his early-season dominance. He is third in the league with 265 yards per game, second in touchdown passes with 18, and first in rushing yards among quarterbacks with 305. Among the MVP favorites, he's by far the most pressured with 28 sacks turning into eight interceptions.
MORE: Chargers predicted to trade for new starting tackle at Nov. 4 deadline
We have to admit, the early Pick 6 against Tennessee was unforced and ugly. But Herbert atoned for it by having a hand - or legs - in all three touchdowns in the 27-20 win. But the pressure was there again, evidenced by six sacks in only 29 drop-backs.
Chargers' Justin Herbert Needs Help at Trade Deadline
Nonetheless, Herbert's MVP odds remain right where they started before the season: +2500. Allen (+175) is No. 1, followed by Mahomes, Maye, Stafford, Mayfield and Hurts. All six of them have odds that have improved since Week 1.
MORE: Chargers need to trade more if every deal will be like Odafe Oweh ripoff of Ravens
The Chargers have a quarterback playing at an MVP level. Before Tuesday's deadline - especially considering the latest ankle injury to Alt - they desperately need to make a trade to give him protection.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
One key statline that allowed the Chargers to stay alive against the Titans
Chargers rebound from ugly start to beat Titans: Quick analysis and takeaways
Chargers vs Titans halftime notes: The Bolts fell into the trap
Chargers' former seventh-round pick now making big rookie plays elsewhere
Chargers must make move at NFL trade deadline as another player hits injured reserve