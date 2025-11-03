Chargers need to trade more if every deal will be like Odafe Oweh ripoff of Ravens
The Los Angeles Chargers have an apparent talent for ripping off other teams with lopsided trades.
For Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz, this dates back to ripping off the New England Patriots in a super-lopsided deal that landed the franchise Ladd McConkey.
The Chargers also got out in front of the NFL trade deadline by ripping off Hortiz’s former team, the Baltimore Ravens, by dealing for former first-rounder Odafe Oweh.
Since joining the Chargers for a paltry return of a 2026 fifth-round pick and safety Alohi Gilman, Oweh has tallied four sacks in as many games.
So the question is: Why stop now?
With the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, the Chargers have plenty of needs they could address.
Chargers trade deadline needs
The running back room needs some obvious help. Najee Harris is out for the season. First-rounder Onmarion Hampton is on injured reserve for at least a little while still. And Hassan Haskins, backup to third-stringer Kimani Vidal, is also now on injured reserve.
It’s an even worse story along the offensive line, where free-agent add Mekhi Becton can’t stay healthy. Joe Alt is hurt again. Trey Pipkins, backup to the IR’d Rashawn Slater, is hurt. They signed Bobby Hart off the street to replace him, but now he’s hurt too.
Generally speaking, better depth in the secondary and even linebacker unit couldn’t hurt, either.
Chargers trade deadline goal: Just get active
The Chargers don’t have a ton of cap space or draft picks to offer up in trades. Yet, Hortiz and Co. have earned the trust of simply being able to make these things work.
So, get active. If nothing else, the Chargers are excellent at identifying players who will fit well in their current coaching staff systems and finding good value on the trade block itself while making it happen.
One or two more tweaks, plus getting some guys back from injuries, could keep the Chargers more in the contenders column, as opposed to pretenders.
