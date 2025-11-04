Can the Chargers and Commanders strike emergency NFL trade deadline deal?
The Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Commanders both were hit with devastating injury news in Week 9.
The Chargers lost star offensive tackle Joe Alt for the season with a devasting ankle injury. They also lost their other tackle Bobby Hart earlier in the game.
Washington Commanders star quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a gruesome dislocated elbow injury to his non-throwing arm late on Sunday night football. On top of the Daniels injury, the Commanders also lost star cornerback Marshon Lattimore with a torn ACL and wide receiver Luke McCaffrey to a broken collarbone.
RELATED: Chargers linebacker took the field in honor of his brother following tragedy
NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Monday that the commanders, in light of their injury situation, may be willing to be sellers at the trade deadline.
The Chargers are in desperate need of offensive line help and if the Commanders are signaling they are willing to move a few veterans, Chargers general manager has no choice but to call and check in.
RELATED: Chargers' Joe Alt injury update is a disaster scenario, unlike last time
Andrew Wylie
Wylie is a versatile veteran on an expiring contract for Washington. In his career, he has logged 4,268 snaps at right tackle, 2,192 at right guard and 574 at left guard. His versatility would be a welcome addition as the Chargers right guard Mehki Becton being in and out of the lineup and the injuries to the tackle room.
Nick Allegretti
Allegretti is a reserve offensive lineman for the Commanders who has logged two starts this season. He is most experienced at left guard but had taken snaps at all three interior offensive line positions. He is under contract through the 2026 season. The injuries to the Chargers offensive line room have created multiple holes and Allegretti's interior versatility could help provide depth.
The trade deadline is less than 24 hours away. Can Commanders general manager Adam Peters and Joe Hortiz strike a deal?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
One key statline that allowed the Chargers to stay alive against the Titans
Chargers rebound from ugly start to beat Titans: Quick analysis and takeaways
Chargers vs Titans halftime notes: The Bolts fell into the trap
Chargers' former seventh-round pick now making big rookie plays elsewhere
Chargers must make move at NFL trade deadline as another player hits injured reserve