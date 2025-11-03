Chargers cap space, list of draft picks at NFL trade deadline
The Los Angeles Chargers approach the NFL trade deadline big winners, yet in need of more help, too.
Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz and the front office already scored a big win with what has quickly emerged as a rip-off of the Baltimore Ravens with the Odafe Oweh trade.
But a continued assault from the injury bug creates major trade deadline needs.
Here’s a quick rundown of where the Chargers stand at the NFL trade deadline in terms of resources.
Chargers cap space update at NFL trade deadline
According to Over the Cap, the Chargers only have $2.9 million in free cap space right now. Onboarding Oweh put him just below Khalil Mack and fourth overall on the team in terms of cap number ($9.57 million).
Of course, a “small” cap number like that doesn't have to be a limited factor in a trade. The Chargers can use all sorts of cap wizardry to adjust contracts and shift money around. They can also negotiate which team eats what contract and cap hits during moves, or adjust a new arrival’s contract upon, well, arrival.
Chargers list of draft picks
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 6
Not exactly a groundswell of resources to work with here, but the Chargers could dip into 2027 picks if necessary.
Still, this is more of a limiting factor than the cap space. Hortiz and Co. have drafted too well, even in the later rounds with names like Tarheeb Still and Oronde Gadsden, to justify giving up more draft picks.
