7 Emergency Free Agent, Trade Options for Chargers After David Njoku, Charlie Kolar Injuries

The Los Angeles Chargers should be in full-blown panic mode. They are 0-2 and heading into a stretch of their schedule where they will face a murderers row of opponents starting with the Buffalo Bills in Week 3.

Los Angeles will have to try to find themselves despite the most Chargers injury situation imaginable. They lost four starters on offense against the Raiders to injury and most of their tight end room with both Charlie Kolar and David Njoku heading to injured reserve.

The Chargers, through the first two weeks of the NFL season are the eighth-ranked team in the NFL in 22 personnel usage. They use two tight end sets often and now only have one healthy tight end on the roster and two unproven tight ends on the practice squad with no NFL experience, including Justin Herbert's younger brother Patrick Herbert.

General manager Joe Hortiz has to make a move or two to rebuild the tight end room while they are all on injured reserve, including Scott Matlock who is not eligible to return from injured reserve until week five. There are not many free agents left available but there are several former Chargers waiting for a phone call who could be options. Let's dive into who the Chargers could sign and who they could even trade for.

Who the Chargers could sign at tight end

Lucas Krull, Denver Broncos practice squad

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Lucas Krull (85) during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lucas Krull is a big inline tight end who has five years of NFL experience after going undrafted out of Pittsburgh in the 2022 draft. He is better known as a good pass protector but his 6'6 260-pound frame would be a welcome addition to the Chargers roster.

John FitzPatrick, free agent

Nov 23, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end John FitzPatrick (86) runs after the catch Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

John FitzPatrick is a 6'7 262-pound inline tight end with a solid blocking resume. He started four games for the Green Bay Packers in 2025 but unfortunately tore his achilles late in the season. The good news is he was just cleared to resume full football activities but it is not known how close to football shape he is in.

Stone Smartt, New Orleans Saints practice squad

Dec 19, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Stone Smartt (84) runs the ball against the Denver Broncos during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Chargers are familiar with Stone Smartt as he spent the first three years of his NFL career in Los Angeles. He would be a different flavor of tight end, closer to a hybrid role but capable as a blocker and pass catcher with NFL experience.

James Mitchell, Dallas Cowboys practice squad

Aug 28, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end James Mitchell (85) reaches for the ball against Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James Mitchell is a former fifth round pick of the Detroit Lions in the 2022 draft. He spent the offseason with the Panthers but was cut at the end of camp. He chose to sign with the Cowboys practice squad. He has a solid resume as a pass blocker coming from the Lions originally, the scheme should not be too hard to pick up.

Tucker Fisk, free agent

Nov 2, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Tucker Fisk (42) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tucker Fisk spent the past two seasons with the Chargers and has what the Chargers need, blocking abilities. Fisk is known as a blocker and is available.

Trade Options

Joe Hortiz covets his draft picks and wont put them on the line unless he has to. Today appears to be that day. The Chargers could look for a low-cost trade as they have in the past and there are a few options.

Ko Kieft, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Ko Kieft (41) looks on after a game against the New York Jets at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ko Kieft is a savage. He was drafted by the Bucs in the 2022 draft class and has been a hard-nosed blocking brute since. Kieft is largely credited with mentoring Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford in college and helping develop his blocking game. Kieft is not being used much in Tampa Bay and could be a buy-low target.

Luke Schoonmaker, Dallas Cowboys

Aug 22, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) runs with the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luke Schoonmaker was the top tight end on Jim Harbaugh's 2023 Michigan National title team. He has fallen out of favor in Dallas and is buried on the depth chart. He has a good blocking foundation and familiarity with the coaching staff.