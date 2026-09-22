7 Emergency Free Agent, Trade Options for Chargers After David Njoku, Charlie Kolar Injuries
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The Los Angeles Chargers should be in full-blown panic mode. They are 0-2 and heading into a stretch of their schedule where they will face a murderers row of opponents starting with the Buffalo Bills in Week 3.
Los Angeles will have to try to find themselves despite the most Chargers injury situation imaginable. They lost four starters on offense against the Raiders to injury and most of their tight end room with both Charlie Kolar and David Njoku heading to injured reserve.
The Chargers, through the first two weeks of the NFL season are the eighth-ranked team in the NFL in 22 personnel usage. They use two tight end sets often and now only have one healthy tight end on the roster and two unproven tight ends on the practice squad with no NFL experience, including Justin Herbert's younger brother Patrick Herbert.
General manager Joe Hortiz has to make a move or two to rebuild the tight end room while they are all on injured reserve, including Scott Matlock who is not eligible to return from injured reserve until week five. There are not many free agents left available but there are several former Chargers waiting for a phone call who could be options. Let's dive into who the Chargers could sign and who they could even trade for.
Who the Chargers could sign at tight end
Lucas Krull, Denver Broncos practice squad
Lucas Krull is a big inline tight end who has five years of NFL experience after going undrafted out of Pittsburgh in the 2022 draft. He is better known as a good pass protector but his 6'6 260-pound frame would be a welcome addition to the Chargers roster.
John FitzPatrick, free agent
John FitzPatrick is a 6'7 262-pound inline tight end with a solid blocking resume. He started four games for the Green Bay Packers in 2025 but unfortunately tore his achilles late in the season. The good news is he was just cleared to resume full football activities but it is not known how close to football shape he is in.
Stone Smartt, New Orleans Saints practice squad
The Chargers are familiar with Stone Smartt as he spent the first three years of his NFL career in Los Angeles. He would be a different flavor of tight end, closer to a hybrid role but capable as a blocker and pass catcher with NFL experience.
James Mitchell, Dallas Cowboys practice squad
James Mitchell is a former fifth round pick of the Detroit Lions in the 2022 draft. He spent the offseason with the Panthers but was cut at the end of camp. He chose to sign with the Cowboys practice squad. He has a solid resume as a pass blocker coming from the Lions originally, the scheme should not be too hard to pick up.
Tucker Fisk, free agent
Tucker Fisk spent the past two seasons with the Chargers and has what the Chargers need, blocking abilities. Fisk is known as a blocker and is available.
Trade Options
Joe Hortiz covets his draft picks and wont put them on the line unless he has to. Today appears to be that day. The Chargers could look for a low-cost trade as they have in the past and there are a few options.
Ko Kieft, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ko Kieft is a savage. He was drafted by the Bucs in the 2022 draft class and has been a hard-nosed blocking brute since. Kieft is largely credited with mentoring Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford in college and helping develop his blocking game. Kieft is not being used much in Tampa Bay and could be a buy-low target.
Luke Schoonmaker, Dallas Cowboys
Luke Schoonmaker was the top tight end on Jim Harbaugh's 2023 Michigan National title team. He has fallen out of favor in Dallas and is buried on the depth chart. He has a good blocking foundation and familiarity with the coaching staff.
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Thomas Martinez has covered the Chargers and the NFL draft since 2022. Born and raised as a Chargers fan, experienced the improbable Super Bowl run in the 94’ season as a child, survived Ryan Leaf, the Marlon McCree fumble and Nate Kaeding in the playoffs. He graduated from UC Riverside with a degree in Political Science and The University of Redlands with an MBA.