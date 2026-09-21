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Chargers Stock Report: 3 Players Rising and Falling, Including Some Overlooked Breakouts

Another loss added to the Chargers record. Who are some players rising and falling after the disappointing outcome?
Nate Gosney|
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Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are now coming off two straight losses to begin to the 2026 NFL season, losing to teams that next to no one would have guessed they would have lost too. It seems that the same old Chargers are back...even with the flashy hiring of coaches Jim Harbaugh and Mike McDaniel.

Stock Up - Genesis Smith

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers Safety Genesis Smith (22) after a touchdown.
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Genesis Smith has quietly been a very strong selection for the Bolts, at least two weeks into the NFL season. He was also a stock-up player last week. The team has suffered injuries at the position, with Elijah Molden and Derwin James Jr. missing time in some capacity.

Smith gave up a post route touchdown in Week 2, but it was far from his fault. It was a great play call against the cover 2 defense the team was in. No safety was going to make that play. That said, Smith has made some athletic pass breakups and shown enough as a tackler to argue his case as the team's long-term free safety after Molden is back healthy.

Stock Down - Justin Herbert

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) lays a hit.
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Justin Herbert is the last player I would want to badmouth as a Chargers fan. He has done so much for the franchise, but it would be disingenuous to say that he has not been trending down for some time now. He looks very uncomfortable and is not making the same superhero plays we have come to love Herbert for.

Stock Up - Del'Shawn Phillips

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (53) celebrates.
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Del'Shawn Phillips has been making the most of his opportunity starting with the team, making plenty of thumping tackles and helping the Bolts' defense shut down the Las Vegas Raiders' running game that features Ashton Jeanty and talented rookie Mike Washington Jr.

Expect Phillips to continue rising until Denzel Perryman comes back from injury and takes the role back from the special teams ace, Phillips.

Stock Down - Quentin Johnston

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) warms up prior to the game
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Quentin Johnston is an easy player to dunk on for most fans, with his draft selection bringing expectations that he has yet to meet. While I think that Johnston has improved mightily, his 2026 season under McDaniel has been disappointing, considering the expectations.

Week 2 saw Johnston drop a great throw from Herbert, while not adding much else as a receiver. It was not like Ladd McConkey was playing a full role in the offense as well. The opportunity was there, and Johnston did not seize it.

Stock Up - Oronde Gadsden II

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden (86) celebrates after scoring.
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Oronde Gadsden II was one of the Chargers' most talented young players coming off an elite rookie season, considering his draft status. Going into year two, a bump in production was a natural expectation...until McDaniel and general manager Joe Hortiz openly found other tight ends to replace Gadsden II.

The Chargers signed David Njoku and Charlie Kolar to become the starting TEs above Gadsden II. That lasted a game and a half, as now both are hurt with likely serious injuries. Gadsden II is expected to start and has already scored a touchdown in his limited time as such.

Stock Down - Derius Davis

Aug 27, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Derius Davis (12) runs the ball
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Derius Davis marks the final stock-down player on the list, with all 3 stock-down players being offensive individuals. Davis has been terrible on special teams, but somehow even worse on offense. Every single time a ball is thrown his way, something goes wrong. Two of Herbert's three interceptions have been throws targeted to Davis.

Davis is a player that should have been cut during the offseason, but now after two weeks of disappointment, his case to be cut is even louder than it was.

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Nate Gosney
NATE GOSNEY

Nate Gosney is lifelong Chargers fan and football nerd who has been writing NFL content since 2022. As a former OL/TE in a run-only offense, he loves some old-school, tough football. Gosney also earned an Associates Degree in Journalism from Chaffey College and a Bachelors Degree in Communication Studies from Cal State San Bernardino. Follow Gosney on X for more updates: @NateGosney

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