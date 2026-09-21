Chargers Stock Report: 3 Players Rising and Falling, Including Some Overlooked Breakouts

The Los Angeles Chargers are now coming off two straight losses to begin to the 2026 NFL season, losing to teams that next to no one would have guessed they would have lost too. It seems that the same old Chargers are back...even with the flashy hiring of coaches Jim Harbaugh and Mike McDaniel.

Stock Up - Genesis Smith

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Genesis Smith has quietly been a very strong selection for the Bolts, at least two weeks into the NFL season. He was also a stock-up player last week. The team has suffered injuries at the position, with Elijah Molden and Derwin James Jr. missing time in some capacity.

Smith gave up a post route touchdown in Week 2, but it was far from his fault. It was a great play call against the cover 2 defense the team was in. No safety was going to make that play. That said, Smith has made some athletic pass breakups and shown enough as a tackler to argue his case as the team's long-term free safety after Molden is back healthy.

Stock Down - Justin Herbert

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Justin Herbert is the last player I would want to badmouth as a Chargers fan. He has done so much for the franchise, but it would be disingenuous to say that he has not been trending down for some time now. He looks very uncomfortable and is not making the same superhero plays we have come to love Herbert for.

Stock Up - Del'Shawn Phillips

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Del'Shawn Phillips has been making the most of his opportunity starting with the team, making plenty of thumping tackles and helping the Bolts' defense shut down the Las Vegas Raiders' running game that features Ashton Jeanty and talented rookie Mike Washington Jr.

Expect Phillips to continue rising until Denzel Perryman comes back from injury and takes the role back from the special teams ace, Phillips.

Stock Down - Quentin Johnston

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Quentin Johnston is an easy player to dunk on for most fans, with his draft selection bringing expectations that he has yet to meet. While I think that Johnston has improved mightily, his 2026 season under McDaniel has been disappointing, considering the expectations.

Week 2 saw Johnston drop a great throw from Herbert, while not adding much else as a receiver. It was not like Ladd McConkey was playing a full role in the offense as well. The opportunity was there, and Johnston did not seize it.

Stock Up - Oronde Gadsden II

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Oronde Gadsden II was one of the Chargers' most talented young players coming off an elite rookie season, considering his draft status. Going into year two, a bump in production was a natural expectation...until McDaniel and general manager Joe Hortiz openly found other tight ends to replace Gadsden II.

The Chargers signed David Njoku and Charlie Kolar to become the starting TEs above Gadsden II. That lasted a game and a half, as now both are hurt with likely serious injuries. Gadsden II is expected to start and has already scored a touchdown in his limited time as such.

Stock Down - Derius Davis

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Derius Davis marks the final stock-down player on the list, with all 3 stock-down players being offensive individuals. Davis has been terrible on special teams, but somehow even worse on offense. Every single time a ball is thrown his way, something goes wrong. Two of Herbert's three interceptions have been throws targeted to Davis.

Davis is a player that should have been cut during the offseason, but now after two weeks of disappointment, his case to be cut is even louder than it was.

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