Chargers Re-Draft Mock Has Them Giving Up On Omarion Hampton And It Makes No Sense

The Los Angeles Chargers have had pretty solid draft classes during the Jim Harbaugh-Joe Hortiz era thus far. They've been able to add key contributors such as Ladd McConkey, Joe Alt, Omarion Hampton, Oronde Gadsden II, Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still.

The Chargers, after another 11-win season in 2025, landed the No.22 overall pick for the second consecutive year. Last year, they selected Hampton, who had been one of the top running backs in the class after a stellar tenure at UNC. Hampton dealt with injuries as a rookie, appearing in just nine games while rushing for 545 yards and four touchdowns.

Hampton's injury seriously derailed what could have been a massive rookie season. He rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown in Week 4, then a fractured ankle the following game kept him out until December. Hampton should be better and ready to roll in 2026.

Blake Brockermeyer of CBS Sports doesn't believe Hampton was even worth a first round pick, as his 2025 re-draft has the Chargers going in a different direction.

RELATED: 3 Chargers Veterans Who Won't Be on the Roster Next Season

Chargers go OT in 2025 re-draft

Omarion Hampton | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Brockermeyer had the Chargers select Missouri tackle Armand Membou at No.22 overall. "Injuries along the offensive line dented the Chargers' season, and tackle was a major weakness. Armand Membou started every game for the Jets and has a bright future."

RELATED: Chargers Should Take a Flier on Former Top Prospect Ruined by Cowboys

In hindsight, it would've been nice for the Chargers to have found a reliable swing tackle to have filled in due to injuries. Still, drafting one in the first round would've made no sense. Even though Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt suffered season-ending injuries, both will be back for 2026.

If they wanted to go offensive line, it should've been Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson. Brockermeyer had Jackson going five picks later to the Baltimore Ravens. The clear issue last year for the Chargers was along the interior offensive line.

This re-draft makes no sense.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers Free Agency Predictions Include Key Re-Signings

Chargers’ Key Free Agent Getting Zero Attention So far

Are Chargers on List of 16-20 Teams in Maxx Crosby NFL Trade Buzz?

Chargers Proposed as one of NFL's Best Tyreek Hill Landing Spots