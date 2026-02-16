Chargers Franchise Tag Primer: Odafe Oweh, Key Dates and Contract Details to Know

The NFL’s window to apply franchise tags to players opens on Tuesday, which puts the Los Angeles Chargers in an interesting spot.

Historically, the Chargers don’t use the franchise tag often. Hunter Henry all the way back in 2020 comes to mind.

But while the Chargers have roughly $83.7 million in free cap space, it will be interesting to see whether they use the franchise tag if things don’t work out in negotiations with key names.

And one name is far above the rest on the franchise tag topic.

Here’s a quick rundown of the franchise tag outlook for the Chargers.

Chargers franchise tag candidates

Odafe Oweh

Khalil Mack

Just based on the list, it should go without saying, but the Chargers probably aren’t going to use the tag before the window closes on March 3.

Tagging Mack would be quite a bit more expensive than what they paid him last year on a one-year deal. But it feels like he needs a mention because the Chargers certainly don’t want to lose him if he decides to keep playing and they can’t agree on a deal.

Oweh is the big one hinted above.

After coming over via trade with the Baltimore Ravens, the former first-round pick had a breakout for the Chargers. He’s going to get a massive deal on the open market. If Los Angeles gets a hint that he might not re-sign while testing free agency, the front office might apply the tag.

Remember, tagging Oweh could simply be a way to give both sides more breathing room to iron out a long-term deal before a deadline during the summer.

Classification of Oweh’s position could be a little tricky on a tag, though. Defensive ends will get roughly $27.3 million, while linebackers technically get $28.2 million. Not a big difference for a team with as much space as the Chargers, but something to keep in mind.

2026 Franchise-Tag Values

According to Over The Cap, this is what the franchise and transitional tag values will look like:

QB: $47.3 million franchise; $40.8 million transition

RB: $14.5 million franchise; $11.7 million transition

WR: $28.8 million franchise; $25 million transition

TE: $16.3 million franchise; $13.9 million transition

OL: $27.9 million franchise; $25.3 million transition

DE: $27.3 million franchise; $22.9 million transition

DT: $26.3 million franchise; $21.6 million transition

LB: $28.2 million franchise; $23.6 million transition

CB: $21.4 million franchise; $18 million transition

S: $20.9 million franchise; $16.5 million transition

K/P: $6.9 million franchise; $6.2 million transition

NFL-wide franchise tag candidates

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III

Cowboys WR George Pickens

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson

Ravens OL Tyler Linderbaum

Linderbaum is the big one here for the Chargers. The Ravens don’t appear to have the cap space to make it work, but wilder things have happened.

Ideally, the Chargers get a chance in free agency to go after Linderbaum and fix the interior of the offensive line. But the tag exists as a point of control for teams for this very reason, so don’t be shocked if the Ravens figure out a way to make it work.

