Chargers Offseason Schedule: Key Dates for Combine, Draft and More
In this story:
The 2025 NFL regular season is history, and preparation for 2026 is very much underway. What will the Los Angeles Chargers and the other 31 teams be doing over the next few months, and when will they be doing them? Here’s a quick look at some important dates leading up to the NFL draft, and a little beyond.
February 17: Next week, all 32 team can designate a “franchise” or “transition” player starting at 4:00 pm ET. Each club has until March 3 to make the decision. “Each team can apply a franchise or transition tender (‘tag’) to one player schedule to become a free agent, which prevents the player from hitting the open market.” The last time the Chargers used the “franchise” tag was 2020 on tight end Hunter Henry.
February 23: It’s the annual National Scouting Combine, which takes place at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium. It’s a seven-day event in which teams can evaluate the numerous players eligible for the NFL draft. From 40-yard-dash times (including NFL Network’s Rich Eisen’s traditional run), to interviews and more. It’s a time for each organization to get to know each potential draft choice, and also to find out which quarterback won’t be throwing in front of the team’s representatives.
RELATED: How the Chargers' 2025 Free Agency Class Has Aged One Year Later
Will Chargers Be Active in Free Agency This Offseason?
March 9-11: It is what’s been referred to as the “legal tampering period.” Teams can contact potential unrestricted free agents and negotiate with those players starting at Noon ET on the ninth and up until 3:59:59 ET on March 11. At 4:00 pm, it’s the start of the 2026 NFL fiscal year. All deals can become official at that time. That also includes trades previously reported.
RELATED: The Ultimate Position-by-Position Guide for Chargers Fans for the 2026 NFL Draft
April 23-25: The NFL’s 91st draft takes place in Pittsburgh, PA. As of this writing, the Chargers have the 22nd overall selection. The exact draft order for the three-day event has yet to be officially finalized as compensatory picks have yet to be announced.
Key Decision Time for Jim Harbaugh's Chargers
May 1: It’s the deadline for the clubs to exercise their fifth-year option for players that were first-round draft choices in 2023. For the Chargers, that means wide receiver Quentin Johnston. The 21st overall pick in ’23 has played in 46 regular-season contests and totaled 144 receptions for 1,877 yards and 18 touchdowns. What decision will general manager Joe Hortiz and the organization make?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Mike McDaniel’s Arrival Could Lead to Surprising Chargers Trade Candidate
Chargers Have Tough Decision to Make With Top-100 Free Agent in 2026
Los Angeles Chargers’ Controversial Coaching Hire Sparks Debates
Chargers’ Daiyan Henley Has a Wild Super Bowl Conspiracy Theory
Chargers Defender Says Justin Herbert is an Underrated Trash Talker
Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.