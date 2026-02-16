Chargers Predicted to Sign Former First-Round Pick in NFL Free Agency

With the hiring of Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator, the Los Angeles Chargers became a better team overnight. Simply from the fact that McDaniel has orchestrated some of the most explosive offenses in the league over the last several years. Even though his last two seasons in Miami were riddled with injuries and controversy, McDaniel's offenses still produced despite those challenges.

How about the defensive side of the ball? Jim Harbaugh decided to dip into the college ranks, hiring Chris O'Leary to be their defensive coordinator. O'Leary held the same position last year at Western Michigan University. It'll be his second stint with the Chargers, as he served as their safeties coach in 2024 under Jesse Minter.

O'Leary will already be coming into some solid talent, as Minter coached his unit up very well. There's some key free agents, though, including pass rushers Odafe Oweh and Khalil Mack. In the event one, or even both, depart in free agency, the Chargers could have a solid backup plan in place.

While he wouldn't coach him directly with the Chargers, McDaniel knows Jaelan Phillips from their time in Miami together. Moe Moton of Bleacher Report listed the Chargers as a destination for Phillips in free agency.

RELATED: 3 Chargers Veterans Who Won't Be on the Roster Next Season

Chargers predicted to sign Jaelan Phillips in free agency

Jaelan Phillips | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Jaelan Phillips was taken No.18 overall by the Dolphins in 2021, arriving one year before McDaniel took over as head coach. After injury concerns in college, Phillips didn't miss a single game over his first two seasons, totaling 15.5 sacks in that time.

Then the injuries began piling on. Phillips was off to a great start in 2023, as he had 6.5 sacks in 8 games. He'd then play in just 4 games the next season. Phillips appeared in every contest in 2025, 9 with the Dolphins and 8 with the Philadelphia Eagles after being traded.

RELATED: Chargers Should Take a Flier on Former Top Prospect Ruined by Cowboys

"When healthy, Jaelan Phillips has shown Pro Bowl potential," Moton wrote. "He's registered at least five sacks in four out of five seasons. Last year, the 26-year-old played nine games with the Miami Dolphins before they traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles. He recorded five sacks, 35 pressures, and seven tackles for loss in 17 games. In Los Angeles, Phillips wouldn't need to be the team's top pass-rusher, though he and Tuipulotu would be an ascending edge-rusher duo if they stay healthy."

Moton believes that the Chargers could lose both Mack and Oweh this offseason. If so, Phillips would be a solid replacement, as he's been stellar when healthy. Spotrac's average annual salary projection for Phillips is $17.3 million per year, with a contract of 3 years, $52,015,059.

The Chargers could pay that if they please. It'll be interesting to see how their pass rush decisions play out.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers Free Agency Predictions Include Key Re-Signings

Chargers’ Key Free Agent Getting Zero Attention So far

Are Chargers on List of 16-20 Teams in Maxx Crosby NFL Trade Buzz?

Chargers Proposed as one of NFL's Best Tyreek Hill Landing Spots