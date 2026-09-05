The Chargers Have Ian Rapoport's Attention, and Here's Why

There is certainly no shortage of preseason hype surrounding the Los Angeles Chargers, however the excitement is coming from people who have spent time around the team and have seen what has changed. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport recently spent time at Chargers training camp, and what he saw was enough to make him particularly optimistic about what the team can accomplish.

Rapoport didn’t simply point to one player or one addition. Instead, his belief in the Chargers appears to come from the overall construction of the roster and the direction of the organization.

“The hype around the Chargers is warranted,” Rapoport said via Eric Smith of Chargers.com. Also adding that if the team can remain healthy, “they can go pretty far.” The insider is one of the best in the game, so the credibility of this compliment speaks volumes.

That confidence is especially interesting considering the changes Los Angeles made on offense. The front office brought in offensive genius Mike McDaniel as their offensive coordinator. Giving Justin Herbert another opportunity to play in an offensive system designed to create space and put its playmakers in positive situations.

A Roster That Finally Looks Complete

Los Angeles Chargers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rapoport was particularly impressed by the combination of talent and depth he saw throughout the roster. Ian Rapoport even stated that, “probably the best, deepest and fastest Chargers team” he has seen in some time. For the Chargers, that could be one of the most important developments of the entire offseason.

Herbert has already established himself as one of the league’s most talented quarterbacks, but the Bolts have struggled to consistently surround him with the right combination of coaching, weapons and depth. McDaniel’s arrival changes that equation, which were already starting to see.

Rapoport believes the quarterback could be especially dangerous in the new system because of the opportunities McDaniel’s offense creates. With players getting open through scheme and movement, Herbert could have more chances to attack defenses rather than constantly being asked to manufacture plays himself.

There are still legitimate questions. The Chargers have a difficult AFC West, a challenging schedule and a new defensive coordinator in Chris O’Leary. O’Leary is entering his first season in that role, meaning there will naturally be some uncertainty on that side of the football. There is now a deeper roster, a new offensive identity and a coaching staff that believes it can finally put all the pieces together. Now, the Chargers have to prove it on the field.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: Khalil Mack seems primed to turn back the clock with the #Chargers this year. pic.twitter.com/akvRK4MVAd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 4, 2026