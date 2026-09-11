4 Storylines I'm Watching Most in Chargers' Week 1 Matchup Against Cardinals

The regular season is finally here and the Los Angeles Chargers will open the season Sunday afternoon against the visiting Arizona Cardinals. Chargers fans and the NFL have been anxiously awaiting the full debut of the pairing of Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense with new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, Sunday will be the first full reveal.

The Chargers also welcomed new defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary back to the organization to replace his mentor Jesse Minter, who departed to take the head coaching job with the Baltimore Ravens. The new coordinators, plus the addition of nearly an entirely new offensive line has created multiple storylines that I can't wait to watch on Sunday.

How will the run game look?

The Chargers drafted Omarion Hampton in the first round out of North Carolina in the 2025 draft. Injuries unfortunately stole much of Hampton's rookie campaign but his performance against the Giants gave a broad look at what he is capable of. Mike McDaniel brings an outside zone-heavy run system to the Chargers, which perfectly suits Hampton's skillset. Hampton ran more outside zone than gap concepts in college

Mike McDaniel's offense requires an effective run game. The explosive aspects of the passing offense are limited if the defense can stop the run with a light box and commit more bodies to prevent explosive plays downfield. If Hampton and the running back room are able to get rolling, defenses will have no choice but to bring extra bodies closer to the line of scrimmage in run support. More bodies closer to the line of scrimmage will open up space downfield for receivers to get open.

How does the offensive line hold up?

The Chargers will start the season with a 100 percent different offensive line than the line that faced the New England Patriots in the wildcard round. The return of tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt will be a major boost but the untested interior offensive line will draw all the attention.

Mike McDaniel will undoubtedly put the line in a position to be successful but will also throw curveballs to keep the defense guessing. The Cardinals' defensive line will be a solid test for the new interior.

How does the linebacker rotation shake out?

Veteran linebacker Denzel Perryman is starting the season on injured reserve. The Cardinals may have top rookie running Jeremiyah Love ready to play following a preseason injury but if he is not, they will still deploy bruising running back Tyler Allgeier. The linebackers will have their hands full.

In addition to the Cardinals running backs, Arizona has one of the top tight ends in the NFL in Trey McBride who will undoubtedly be attacking the linebackers. How does new defensive coordinator rotate the linebackers? Marlowe Wax has done nothing but make plays and is on the upward trajectory and veterans Del'Shawn Phillips and Troy Dye round out the room.

There will be growing pains for the offense, what does that look like in first live action?

Mike McDaniel's offense uses significant motion and shifts and complex verbiage. Will there be pre-snap penalties, timing miscues or missed assignments? The Chargers have a rookie center who took over the role just weeks ago, how does the protection plan look?

Overall, the Chargers will have a lot of moving parts that will take time to dial in to perfection. How does it look out of the gates?