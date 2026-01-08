Chargers get key offensive weapon back ahead of playoff matchup

When thinking of key offensive Chargers weapons, the first names likely to come to mind are Omarion Hampton, Keenan Allen, Oronde Gadsden II, Ladd McConkey, etc. However, in classic Jim Harbaugh fashion, the true weapons are the big guys who do all the dirty work for those pass catchers to do their jobs.

The offensive line has been quite far from a weapon this season, but the sixth offensive linemen/heavy tight end sets have been a successful formation for the Bolts. Their strongest sixth blocker is now officially designated to return from injury ahead of their playoff matchup.

Chargers' Tucker Fisk has activation window opened before New England Patriots playoff matchup

While the Bolts are still facing a long list of injuries, something that has been around the entire season. Luckily, at the very least, they will be returning their key blocking tight end, Tucker Fisk.

It was announced by multiple credentialed reporters that his action window has opened, likely meaning his return is imminent for the Chargers playoff matchup. This window could take as long as 21 days, but the Chargers have shown with previous activation windows that whoever they are activating is likely ready to play in the closest game since their activation.

Injury updates from Jim Harbaugh...



Practicing today: Elijah Molden, Jamaree Salyer, Bradley Bozeman, Donte Jackson



Not practicing today: Omarion Hampton, Bud Dupree, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Kendall Williamson #Chargers are also opening Tucker Fisk's activation window. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) January 7, 2026

Fisk, the 6'2 285lb monster, has served as the team's lead blocking tight end, surpassing highly-paid Will Dissly for the role, effectively pushing Dissly to the bench. This season, Fisk has not screamed "weapon" in the passing game, with two catches for 19 yards. He has, however, played some important downs as a pass blocker, being reliable enough to give hope that Herbert will have slightly more protection in the playoffs than he has had down the stretch of the NFL season.

However, in the running game, that is where he comes to life. He has a 55.5 PFF run blocking grade, which really does not show the difference he makes when he is on the field. A great example of this is when Fisk played his most snaps on the season (42) against the Minnesota Vikings. The Chargers ran for over 200 yards and decimated the strong defense of the Vikings.

Watch Austin Deculus and Tucker Fisk create a massive alley for Kimani Vidal at the goal line pic.twitter.com/rwPn0xxdUS — Steven Haglund (@StevenIHaglund) November 13, 2025

Fisk also brings some special teams ability, playing 27 snaps on the season. He will be helping out a unit that is really coming into its own after weeks of disappointing play. Just another reason to be excited for the possibly the NFL's least flashy position, the blocking tight end.

