Chargers vs. Patriots weather forecast says history isn't on underdog's side

The Los Angeles Chargers have their sights set on their first playoff win during the Jim Harbaugh era. After an 11-6 finish to the regular season, the Bolts finished as the AFC's seventh seed and will head to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots this Sunday night.

The optics are shaping up to be an exciting game between two rising franchises. The Chargers are the underdogs in this one, as the Pats have completely turned around their franchise from a year ago and sit as the second seed in the conference.

Not only will the Chargers be traveling to the East coast for this one, but it'll be in frigid conditions. How will a California team perform in the playoffs in below-freezing temperatures? History isn't exactly on the Bolts' side, so they'll need to overcome another obstacle.

RELATED: Patriots legend Bill Belichick predicts key to Chargers' playoff game vs. New England

Chargers will need to make history in order to beat Pats in Wild Card

The Chargers are heading to Gillette Stadium on Sunday, and it's supposed to be below 30° 🥶🥶🥶



h/t @MattCouture5 pic.twitter.com/5vcpuSHIAr — Covers (@Covers) January 7, 2026

As it stands right now, Foxborough will be between 37 and 34 degrees at kickoff on Sunday night.

Luckily, the Chargers have prepared for the cold weather in some of their recent games. They played in Kansas City in Week 15, then in Denver last week. This team isn't exactly going to let the weather deter their plans of winning a playoff game.

RELATED: Dolphins threatening to swipe key piece of Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers before playoffs

Still, as history suggests, weather will play a factor in this one. Jim Harbaugh will certainly have his team prepared for whatever obstacle is placed in their way. This Bolts squad has dealt with every possible kind of adversity this season, what's a little cold weather going to do?

Another major storyline in this one will be Justin Herbert searching for his first playoff win. After two unsuccessful trips in the past, Herbert winning in the postseason would silence his biggest critics.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

A perfect HC opening just became available for Chargers' Jesse Minter

Return of fan favorite provides a grim outlook for Chargers rookie's availability

Chargers injury updates to start playoff week vs. Patriots are a rollercoaster

Chargers' Jim Harbaugh has one wish about John Harbaugh's next job