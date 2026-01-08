Patriots star compares Justin Herbert, Drake Maye before NFL playoffs

Take a look at the Wild Card slate of games for this weekend.

The Wild Card Weekend slate is official. pic.twitter.com/nsSSUUDT1L — NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2026

Across the board, almost every game features prominent quarterback matchups. Of course, they don't actually face each other head on, but watching two top quarterbacks duel in the playoffs is what every fan signs up for. The Los Angeles Chargers will be one of those games that features a huge QB meeting, as they'll take on the New England Patriots on Sunday night.

Justin Herbert. Drake Maye. Sunday night. This has all the makings of a classic primetime matchup. The last time the Bolts and Pats met in the playoffs was during the 2018-19 season. New England took that one 41-28. Philip Rivers threw for 331 yards and three touchdowns, while Tom Brady had 343 yards and a touchdown.

One Patriots star believes Herbert and Maye are very similar.

RELATED: Chargers to face Top 10 toughest schedule in 2026 regular season

Milton Williams says future is bright for Herbert/Maye ahead of Wild Card

#Patriots DT Milton Williams on Drake Maye and Chargers QB Justin Herbert:



“Him and Justin Herbert are really comparable. Just size, arm strength, speed. They got it all when it comes to just being a quarterback… The future is bright for both of those guys.”



(🎥 @Patriots) pic.twitter.com/6bAmiNwOty — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) January 6, 2026

“Him and Justin Herbert are really comparable," Williams said. "Just size, arm strength, speed. They got it all when it comes to just being a quarterback in this league. I'd just say Justin's been doing it a little bit longer. The future is bright for both of those guys.”

Who better to compare these two than a guy that's watched a ton of film to prepare on Herbert ahead of Sunday? Let's take a look at just how close Williams was to comparing both quarterbacks.

RELATED: Chargers accused of being NFL playoff 'fool's gold' by NFL execs

Height & weight

Herbert: 6'6, 236 pounds

Maye: 6'4, 225 pounds

40 time

Herbert: 4.68 seconds

Maye: Around 4.6 seconds (didn't run at combine)

Both have pretty strong arms as well. Maye has been in MVP talks this season after tossing nearly 4,400 yards with 31 touchdowns to just eight interceptions and 11 turnovers overall. Maye's stellar sophomore year, coupled with Mike Vrabel's presence at head coach, have catapulted the Pats to near the top of the AFC once again.

Herbert's thrown 26 touchdowns to 13 interceptions behind arguably the worst offensive line in the league. Injuries across the board, even to himself, Herbert rose to the occasion regardless.

Sunday night should be interesting.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers vs. Patriots early NFL playoff prediction offers a shocker

Justin Herbert could drag Chargers to a historic feat in playoffs

Should Chargers risk lineup changes after free-agent signing, unexpected showings?

Chargers mock draft goes huge to protect Justin Herbert before NFL playoffs