Justin Herbert delivers unexpected good injury update ahead of playoffs

The Los Angeles Chargers are just a few days away from their Wild Card matchup against the New England Patriots. In what's expected to be an extremely entertaining game, all eyes will be fixated on Justin Herbert. While he's done everything and more since being taken No.6 overall in 2020, Herbert hasn't been able to capture the elusive playoff win that every elite quarterback gets eventually.

It's now or never, as the Chargers are 0-2 in the playoffs with Herbert at the helm. Last season went about just as bad as one can imagine, as Herbert tossed four interceptions. Granted, not all of them were his fault, as Will Dissly's unsure hands played a part in two of them.

Nonetheless, it's time for Herbert and the Bolts to show they're a force to be wreckoned with in the AFC. As it's been well-documented at this point, the Chargers have dealt with a plethora of injuries all season long, including to Herbert.

While it's been nearly six weeks since the injury, Herbert finally provided a huge positive update that should open up the Chargers' playbook even more heading into Sunday night.

Justin Herbert revealed good injury news before Wild Card game

Justin Herbert said he took snaps under center today, the earliest he’s done that in any game week since he fractured his left hand against the Raiders in Week 13 pic.twitter.com/tHzD0aYIUI — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) January 7, 2026

It looks like operating the pass game strictly out of shotgun won't be a thing anymore, as Herbert began taking snaps under center again. This may sound like a minor update, but in reality, it doesn't handicap Greg Roman from calling plays on Sunday.

Utilizing more play action will be huge as the Chargers take on the Patriots soon. Herbert, who was kept out of Week 18's game in an attempt to rest starters, was still listed on the injury report this week with his left hand as the reason. The only difference this week is that he was named a full participant during Wednesday's practice, meaning he'll be good to go.

It may not be so clear for one of Herbert's newest weapons in rookie Omarion Hampton, who didn't practice due to an ankle injury. Hampton missed a good portion of the regular season with the same injury as well.

It should be interesting to see how much the Chargers offense opens up on Sunday with Herbert now operating from under center again.

